Blue Jackets activate Sean Kuraly off Injured Reserve

Forward Brendan Gaunce has been assigned to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s AHL affiliate

IMG_9805
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Sean Kuraly off Injured Reserve and assigned forward Brendan Gaunce to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Kuraly, 30, has missed the past eight games due to an abdominal injury suffered vs. Toronto on December 23. He has registered six goals and five assists for 11 points with 28 penalty minutes, 74 hits and 47 shots on goal in 35 contests this season. The 6-2, 215-pound forward has posted 55-74-129 and 291 penalty minutes in 453 career games with the Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round, 133rd overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft, he was signed by Columbus as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

Gaunce, 29, collected 1-2-3 and two penalty minutes, while averaging 10:59 TOI in eight games with Columbus after being added to the roster on December 18. He has registered 12-15-27 with 63 penalty minutes and 207 shots on goal in 161 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. The 6-3, 220-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario has added 95-114-209 with 195 penalty minutes and 817 shots on goal in 321 career AHL games with the Monsters, Providence Bruins and Utica Comets over nine seasons since making his pro debut in 2014-15. Cleveland’s captain, he ranked third-T on the club in scoring with 6-9-15 in 24 outings at the time of his recall.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Monday afternoon when they host the Vancouver Canucks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 12:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

