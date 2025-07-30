Single-game tickets for the Blue Jackets' 25th season on sale starting Friday

The NHL franchise’s home opener will take place on Monday, October 13

2526_CBJ_MK_SingleGameTicketsOnSale_Social_HockeyIsComing_WithCTA_1920x1080_16x9_v1a
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to celebrate their 25th anniversary during the 2025-26 NHL season. Single-game tickets for all regular season home games at Nationwide Arena will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans may purchase single-game tickets on the CBJ App or by visiting BlueJackets.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Game highlights include Opening Night, presented by Nationwide, against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, October 13, and a return visit from the Devils on New Year’s Eve. The team will host a single visit from the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday, March 5. The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit Nationwide Arena twice this season, with their first game on Friday, November 28, and the second on Sunday, January 4. The full schedule is available at BlueJackets.com.

To experience every moment of the action, fans are encouraged to purchase a season ticket package, which guarantees access to all home games and includes exclusive benefits throughout the year. Full and partial season tickets for the Blue Jackets 2025-26 campaign are currently available for purchase, starting with 11 games. Information on all ticketing options can be obtained by calling (614) 246-3350 or visiting BlueJackets.com/ticketplans.

Details on special 25th Anniversary games, theme nights, and ticket packages will be announced at a later date.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

