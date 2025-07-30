Single-game tickets for the Blue Jackets' 25th season on sale starting Friday

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to celebrate their 25th anniversary during the 2025-26 NHL season. Single-game tickets for all regular season home games at Nationwide Arena will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans may purchase single-game tickets on the CBJ App or by visiting BlueJackets.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Game highlights include Opening Night, presented by Nationwide, against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, October 13, and a return visit from the Devils on New Year’s Eve. The team will host a single visit from the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday, March 5. The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit Nationwide Arena twice this season, with their first game on Friday, November 28, and the second on Sunday, January 4. The full schedule is available at BlueJackets.com.

To experience every moment of the action, fans are encouraged to purchase a season ticket package, which guarantees access to all home games and includes exclusive benefits throughout the year. Full and partial season tickets for the Blue Jackets 2025-26 campaign are currently available for purchase, starting with 11 games. Information on all ticketing options can be obtained by calling (614) 246-3350 or visiting BlueJackets.com/ticketplans.

Details on special 25th Anniversary games, theme nights, and ticket packages will be announced at a later date.