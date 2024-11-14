Blue Jackets host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 21, presented by OhioHealth

The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to honor those who have experienced or are currently facing the journey of cancer by hosting a special Hockey Fights Cancer Night in partnership with OhioHealth. The event will take place on Thursday, November 21, as the Blue Jackets face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nationwide Arena. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer fleece blanket. Attendees are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, representing all cancers.

A special ticket package is available for the first 500 purchasers featuring a discounted game ticket and an exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer Adam Fantilli bobblehead.

Recognition and Support

The evening will feature powerful stories including the debut of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s 2024 Class of Pediatric Cancer Heroes. The Blue Jackets Heroes program honors a group of kids fighting cancer. The Heroes and their families are welcomed into the Blue Jackets family through several unique experiences including a special on-ice introduction during Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Cancer survivors Molly Oldham, Lila Urbanic, and Aria Tarantine are set to deliver a powerful rendition of the national anthem for the first time as a trio. Each has performed the “Star Spangled Banner” at Hockey Fights Cancer Night in previous years – Oldham in 2019, Urbanic in 2022, and Tarantine in 2023.

More than 1,000 individuals representing families and the cancer care community will attend the game for free including Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, A Kid Again, Flying Horse Farms, Karis Cause, NC4K, A Special Wish Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and more.

Fans will also have opportunities throughout the night to show their support and recognize loved ones with a variety of activities. A variety of ribbon colors will be provided by OhioHealth, located near the McConnell entrance on the main concourse, for fans to place on a giant cancer ribbon in honor of someone they fight for.

Battle cards will also be available for fans to write their connection to the fight against cancer. During the game, fans will be asked to display their “I Fight For…” cards in recognition of cancer survivors and all those who have been touched in some way by the disease. For those at home, battle cards are available digitally for fans to download, print and share a photo of themselves on social media using #HockeyFightsCancer. Fans can visit bluejackets.com/hockeyfightscancer to download the battle card.

For Each Other

The fight against pediatric cancer has been one of the Blue Jackets Foundation's primary areas of focus since the team's inception in 2000. Each season, the Foundation hosts a series of Hockey Fights Cancer fundraisers supporting programs for pediatric cancer patients and their families, including therapy through distraction, critical research projects, and assistance in providing palliative care for youth. Last year, the Blue Jackets raised $115,000 through Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives. This season, the Foundation’s efforts can be supported by participating in the following:

The Blue Jackets Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kemba Financial, is open now through the end of the second intermission on Nov. 21 with a guaranteed jackpot of at least $10,000. The winner will be announced during the third period. To participate, fans 18 years of age and older can purchase tickets throughout Nationwide Arena during the game or go to BlueJackets.com/5050raffle.

Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys autographed by the players are available for raffle beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 15. The raffle will run through the second intermission on Saturday, November 23 when the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Foundation will also have an auction and merchandise available for purchase to raise funds for pediatric cancer initiatives. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Hockey Fights Cancer souvenir cups are available for all home games this season at most concession stands in Nationwide Arena with $1 per cup going to the Blue Jackets Foundation’s pediatric cancer pillar.

Visit the Blue Line at Nationwide Arena or Polaris Fashion Place and “round up” the total at the register to donate to the Foundation’s pediatric cancer initiatives. Beginning Monday, November 18, the Blue Line will have exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise for sale including sweatshirts, hats, jerseys, pucks and more. Visit the Blue Line in-store or online at www.TheBlueLineOnline.com.

To learn more about the evening’s events and how to support Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, visit BlueJackets.com/HockeyFightsCancer.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bust in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $36 million since its inception. Last season, Hockey Fights Cancer celebrated its 25th anniversary by setting a fundraising record of over $4 million in its first season as Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. From that total, $2.9 million was raised with the V Foundation and will go directly to life-saving cancer research through 10 research grants to the best and brightest scientists across the U.S. and Canada. As part of that $4 million+ raised, $1.2 million was raised by Clubs for local cancer-related organizations and charities in the Clubs’ communities.