Blue Jackets announce rosters for 2024 development camp

On-ice sessions will take place Tuesday through Friday at the OhioHealth Ice Haus

By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

2024 first-round pick Cayden Lindstrom and Gavin Brindley, who made his NHL debut this past season, highlight the rosters for the Blue Jackets' annual development camp, which were released by the team Monday.

2024 Development Camp Roster (Groups)
- 0.14 MB
Download 2024 Development Camp Roster (Groups)
2024 Development Camp Roster (Numerical)
- 0.14 MB
Download 2024 Development Camp Roster (Numerical)

On-ice sessions at the OhioHealth Ice Haus will start Tuesday and run through Friday, with the annual Prospect Game capping things July 5. For a full schedule of sessions, click here.

All six players taken by the Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Draft will take part, including four choices in the top 100 in Lindstrom (fourth overall), Charlie Elick (36th), Evan Gardner (60th) and Luca Marrelli (86th). Lindstrom leads the way, as the 6-foot-3 center from Medicine Hat (WHL) earned the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award this past season after posting 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games. 

Brindley, meanwhile, is the only player at the camp to have played in the NHL, making his Blue Jackets debut in the season finale in April. He was coming off a tremendous season at the University of Michigan, where the 2023 second-round pick tied for sixth in NCAA hockey with 25 goals and eighth with 53 points, all in 40 games.

Nine forwards drafted by the Blue Jackets will take part in development camp, as well as Max McCue, who signed with the squad in the spring then led London to the Ontario Hockey League title. Six defensemen drafted by the team and another acquired via trade are scheduled to attend, as are two drafted goalies and signee Nolan Lalonde, who helped Saginaw to the Memorial Cup this spring.

