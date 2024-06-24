Blue Jackets to conduct development camp from July 2-5

Prospects to skate at the OhioHealth Ice Haus, with camp to conclude with the club's Prospect Game on Friday, July 5

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets will conduct their annual development camp for prospects at the OhioHealth Ice Haus from Tuesday, July 2 through Friday, July 5, the team announced today.  Players will arrive and undergo medicals and off-ice testing on Monday, July 1.

This year’s camp is highlighted by the club’s Prospect Game, which will be held on Friday, July 5 beginning at 9 a.m.  The OhioHealth Ice Haus is located at 200 W. Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215.  All on-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public.  A complete schedule of on-ice sessions can be found below:

2024 CBJ Development Camp On-Ice Schedule

Tuesday, July 2    

10:15-11 a.m. – Group 1 On-Ice
12-12:45 p.m. – Group 2 On-Ice

Wednesday, July 3        

10:05-10:50 a.m. – Group 2 On-Ice
12:05-12:50 p.m. – Group 1 On-Ice

Thursday, July 4   

10:15-11 a.m. – Group 1 On-Ice
12-12:45 p.m. – Group 2 On-Ice

Friday, July 5       

9 a.m. – Prospects Game

*Times subject to change

The players participating in this year’s camp will feature team prospects and players selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Leading the group of prospects in camp are seven of the club’s eight selections from the 2023 NHL Draft, including second round pick, 34th overall, forward Gavin Brindley.  A complete development camp roster will be available prior to the start of camp.

On-Ice sessions will be conducted by development coaches Jarkko Ruutu, Derek Dorsett, Tommy Cross and Brad Thiessen, goaltending coach Niklas Backstrom and skating consultant Lee Harris.  In addition, Anthony and Matt Donskov from Donskov Hockey Development based in New Albany, Ohio will serve as guest coaches during the camp.

