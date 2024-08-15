Blue Jackets announce 2024-25 theme nights and ticket packages

The Columbus Blue Jackets will start the 2024-25 regular season home games on Tuesday, October 15 when they host the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Opening Night, presented by Nationwide. Today, the club announced the season’s theme nights, giveaways, holiday celebrations and special ticket offers which include previous fan favorites returning as well as new offers for all ages. Game-only tickets are available now for theme nights, with Special Ticket Packages on sale tomorrow, August 16 at 10 AM ET.

All ticket holders will experience the theme nights which include unique game night experiences, concourse activities, themed entertainment and giveaway items. While specific details related to each night will be released closer to the games, the 2024-25 Theme Night schedule includes:

Oct. 15 vs. Florida – Opening Night pres. by Nationwide ft. 2024-25 Schedule Magnets

pres. by Nationwide ft. 2024-25 Schedule Magnets Oct. 19 vs. Minnesota – NEW! Kids Opening Night pres. by COSI ft. Kids-Only Blue Carpet & CBJ Kids Tech Tattoos

pres. by COSI ft. Kids-Only Blue Carpet & CBJ Kids Tech Tattoos Oct. 30 vs. New York Islanders – Halloween Night pres. by Schneider Downs ft. Trick-or-Treat Bucket for kids

pres. by Schneider Downs ft. Trick-or-Treat Bucket for kids Nov. 1 vs. Winnipeg – First Responders Night pres. by Jet’s Pizza ft. CBJ Hat

pres. by Jet’s Pizza ft. CBJ Hat Nov. 21 vs. Tampa Bay – Hockey Fights Cancer Night pres. by OhioHealth ft. HFC Fleece Blanket

pres. by OhioHealth ft. HFC Fleece Blanket Nov. 27 vs. Montreal – Throwback Night

Dec. 10 – Dec. 23 – Hockey Holidays ft. Santa Stinger Photo Opp

ft. Santa Stinger Photo Opp Dec. 31 vs. Toronto – New Year's Eve pres. by New Amsterdam ft. 2025 Team Calendar

pres. by New Amsterdam ft. 2025 Team Calendar Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis – Mascot Madness Day

Jan. 25 vs. Los Angeles – STAR WARS™ Takeover Night

Feb. 6 vs. Utah – Margaritaville Night , pres. by Visit Central Florida

, pres. by Visit Central Florida Feb. 25 vs. Dallas – Hockey is for Everyone Night pres. by Vorys ft. HIFE Tote Bag

pres. by Vorys ft. HIFE Tote Bag March 13 vs Las Vegas – Grateful Dead Night

March 17 vs. New Jersey – St. Patrick’s Day

March 28 vs. Vancouver – Kids Takeover Game pres. by Bob Evans ft. CBJ Mini Hockey Stick

pres. by Bob Evans ft. CBJ Mini Hockey Stick April 3 vs. Colorado – Military Appreciation Night pres. by Elk + Elk ft. CBJ Hat

pres. by Elk + Elk ft. CBJ Hat April 12 vs. Washington – 5th Line Celebration pres. by Schmidt’s Sausage Haus ft. Kirill Marchenko Bobblehead

pres. by Schmidt’s Sausage Haus ft. Kirill Marchenko Bobblehead April 17 vs Islanders – Team Poster pres. by Advanced Drainage Systems

Special ticket packages are also available throughout the season which include unique items and experiences for fans who have purchased the ticket offer. The package must be purchased to obtain the giveaway or experience and is not available to all fans with a ticket to the game. Ticket packages available in the 2024-25 season include:

Nov. 1 vs. Winnipeg – First Responder Ticket Package – Exclusive First Responder X Blue Jackets Jersey

– Exclusive First Responder X Blue Jackets Jersey Nov. 21 vs. Tampa Bay – Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package – HFC Fantilli Bobblehead

– HFC Fantilli Bobblehead Nov. 23 vs. Carolina – Hockey For Her – “Candle-Making Class”, pres. by Bread Financial

– “Candle-Making Class”, pres. by Bread Financial Dec. 19 vs. New Jersey – NEW! National Lampoon’s A Christmas Vacation Ticket Package – Gudbranson Bobblehead

– Gudbranson Bobblehead Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis – Mascot Madness Day – Mascot Experience

– Mascot Experience Jan. 25 vs. Los Angeles – STAR WARS™ Ticket Package – Exclusive Star Wars X Blue Jackets Jersey

– Exclusive Star Wars X Blue Jackets Jersey Feb. 6 vs. Utah – Margaritaville Ticket Package – Exclusive Margaritaville X CBJ Shirt

– Exclusive Margaritaville X CBJ Shirt Feb. 8 vs. NY Rangers – Hockey For Her – “Wine Tasting”, pres. Bread Financial

– “Wine Tasting”, pres. Bread Financial Feb. 25 vs. Dallas – Hockey is for Everyone Ticket Package – Exclusive CBJ Pride Jersey

– Exclusive CBJ Pride Jersey March 13 vs. Las Vegas – Grateful Dead Ticket Package – Exclusive CBJ X Grateful Dead Jersey

– Exclusive CBJ X Grateful Dead Jersey March 15 vs New York – Hockey for Her – “Women's Networking Event”, pres. Bread Financial

– “Women's Networking Event”, pres. Bread Financial March 20 vs. Florida – NEW! DC Batman Ticket Package – Exclusive CBJ X DC Batman Jersey

– Exclusive CBJ X DC Batman Jersey April 3 vs. Colorado – Military Appreciation Ticket Package – Exclusive CBJ X Military Jersey

Tickets for theme nights or ticket packages are available for purchase at www.BlueJackets.com/promotions.

The Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack which includes a ticket to the game, an OhioHealth Chiller Skate Pass and the choice of a value meal is also available for all home games. The value meal features items like a hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries, and Pepsi products. The items will be automatically added to your mobile account and redeemable at concession stands. Select games include opportunities for post-game slapshots on the ice. The Columbus Dispatch Family Value Packs start at $30 per person. For more information or to purchase Family Value Packs, visit www.bluejackets.com/family.

STAR WARS © & ™ 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC

TM and © 2025 GDP

© & ™ DC 2024

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION and all related characters © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (S24)