Analysis: Blue Jackets prospects get the job done in Buffalo

As fitting for an organization known to have one of the top prospect pools in the National Hockey League, the Blue Jackets put together a successful stint at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo over the weekend.

After a slow start that included a Friday night loss to Buffalo, Columbus got better as the tournament went on, downing Boston in overtime Saturday and then pulling away from Ottawa on Monday to complete the event with a 2-1 record. That was good enough to tie for second at the six-team event behind unbeaten Pittsburgh.

While it’s nice to see some wins on the board, the event is also a chance for the players on hand to get a leg up going into the team’s training camp presented by OhioHealth, which begins on-ice activities Thursday.

Columbus had five players in Buffalo with NHL experience in forwards Gavin Brindley, Luca Del Bel Belluz, James Malatesta, Hunter McKown and Cam Butler, while first-round picks Denton Mateychuk and Corson Ceulemans also took part, giving the Blue Jackets plenty of players who were in the mix for jobs at the top level.

While new general manager and president of hockey operations Don Waddell has spoken about the Jackets’ need to add some veterans up front, he also noted the up-and-coming prospects will have as good a chance as anyone to make the roster.

“I always say we’re going to keep the best players,” Waddell said in Buffalo. “We’re going to keep the best players that give us the best chance to win. If we sign guys and somebody ends up down in the minors, we also know right now we have 10 healthy forwards. To think we’re going to go through a whole season with 12-13 guys, I don’t care what the franchise is. I know we have a history (of injuries), but it’s not going to happen.

“It’s a great opportunity for these young kids to showcase their abilities but also give them a leg up as they go into the big camp. Most of the kids that have a chance, they’re going to get a chance to play exhibition games. We play eight games in 11 nights, so they’re going to get a chance to play in those games.

“I always say contract aside means nothing to me. We’re trying to win hockey games here as the Columbus Blue Jackets, and we’re going to keep the best players possible.”

Three Stars

A look at three players who stood out on the ice in Buffalo.

Denton Mateychuk: It’s no surprise here, as Mateychuk has a great chance to earn NHL minutes this season after a dominant season a year ago in which he led Moose Jaw to the WHL championship. A defenseman chosen 12th overall in the 2022 draft, Mateychuk uses smooth skating and an excellent hockey mind to excel in all three zones. His assist on the overtime winner vs. Boston was an example of his skill and hockey sense, as Mateychuk outraced two Bruins skaters to the puck along the wall and threw a pass to a wide-open Del Bel Belluz for the score. It’s probably no surprise the Jackets struggled in game one without him, as Mateychuk has the ability to control the game from the blue line. Going into his first pro season, the 20-year-old will likely make a push to join the Jackets, but it also wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he starts the season getting his feet wet in Cleveland.

Gavin Brindley: Like Mateychuk, Brindley is someone the Blue Jackets expected to do well at the event; rookie tournaments are usually a chance for the top prospects to shine. Brindley, a wing taken in the second round of the 2023 draft, did just that, including in Monday’s one-goal, two-assist performance in which his speed, agility, vision and skill allowed him to lead the way on the score sheet. He’s known for darting around the ice putting himself in good scoring areas, and Brindley showed those abilities in all three games over the weekend, scoring in the opener vs. Buffalo as well. The University of Michigan product turns 20 just before the season and made his NHL debut a season ago; this year, he could see time in Columbus if he pushes the envelope but seems more likely to gain experience in Cleveland at the start of the year.

Pano Fimis: Blue Jackets fans could be excused if they know little about the wing, as he’s not a CBJ draft pick but instead played for the squad as an undrafted free agent invite. Fimis stood out, though, with a team-best three goals at the tournament. He has scoring bona fides in the junior ranks, as the 20-year-old Ontario native had 25 goals and 76 points in 68 games a year ago with Erie of the OHL. Fimis scored in a variety of ways in the tournament, setting up a goal vs. Boston by stealing the puck and then finishing at the net, then tallying the game-winner vs. Ottawa with a slick finish on a shorthanded breakaway. For a player looking to make a name for himself in an NHL sweater, he did so on a pretty big stage.

Other Observations

Del Bel Belluz was impactful on the score sheet throughout the event and continued to showcase the two-way play that made him a second-round pick in 2022. ... Signee Max McCue was a constant annoying presence for the opposition, just as the forward was a year ago with OHL champion London, and should be fun to watch in Cleveland. ... 2023 seventh-round pick Tyler Peddle had perhaps his best weekend in CBJ colors, creating chances and throwing in some physical play. ... 2023 fourth-round pick Luca Pinelli is coming off an excellent season for Ottawa of the OHL and was able to show his skill on the puck, including with a nice goal in the win over Boston. ... Ceulemans showcased his aggressive play with the puck when the play was open but was still pretty solid on the defensive end. ... 2024 second-round pick Charlie Elick was plenty physical on the back end, which will pair nicely with his excellent skating ability. ... Given the chaotic nature of rookie camp games, goalies are often put to the test, and both Nolan Lalonde (undrafted signee) and Evan Gardner (2024 second-round pick) played well when under the gun in the opening two games.