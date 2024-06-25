2024 NHL Draft Profile: Artyom Levshunov

Getting to know the players the Blue Jackets might draft, continuing with the No. 4 player in our consensus poll

By Jeff Svoboda
The 2024 NHL Draft kicks off in three days, with the Blue Jackets holding the No. 4 overall pick in what could be one of the more interesting drafts in recent years.

Canadian center Macklin Celebrini is all but guaranteed to go No. 1 overall to San Jose, but things are wide open after that. There isn’t much of a consensus in the scouting community on who will go next, with a plethora of two-way centers (Cayden Lindstrom, Konsta Helenius, Berkly Catton, Tij Iginla), productive wingers (Ivan Demidov, Cole Eiserman, Beckett Sennecke) and dominant defensemen (Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium, Zayne Parekh, Anton Silayev, Sam Dickinson) all in the mix to go just about anywhere in the top 10.

Our annual consensus poll (above) detailed what all the options are, but as the draft nears, we’re taking a closer look at some of the top players available. Throughout the leadup to the draft, we’ll count down from No. 9 in our consensus poll ranking to No. 2. 

The profiles resume with fourth-ranked Artyom Levshunov, a big, athletic defenseman from Belarus who had an excellent season at Michigan State University this past year.

We’ll list Levshunov’s vitals, his accomplishments in his career to this point, share a couple quotes from the player himself at the NHL Scouting Combine and conclude with expert opinions on the standout. 

Artyom Levshunov: The Vitals 

Position: Right-shot defenseman

Age: 18 (Born Oct. 28, 2005) 

Height/Weight: 6-1¾, 205

Hometown: Zhlobin, Belarus

The Accomplishments 

  • Was nearly a point-per-game player with Michigan State this past season, posting nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 38 games while going plus-25.
  • Helped Michigan State to its first-ever Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles as well as its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012. 
  • Ranked eighth in points, 10th in both goals and assists, and 13th in plus/minus among all defensemen in Division I hockey and was second to only fellow likely top-10 pick Zeev Buium in scoring among freshman blueliners.
  • Was named a second-team AHCA All-American, the Big Ten Defensive Player and Freshman of the Year and was a finalist for the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year honor. 
  • Produced nine multipoint games this season with the Spartans, highlighted by a four-point game Jan. 13 at Penn State.
  • Playing for Green Bay of the United States Hockey League in 2022-23, produced 13 goals and 29 assists for 42 points in 62 games and was named to the league’s all-rookie team.
  • Is the No. 2-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

What’s Next

NHL projection: Levshunov is still raw but is an exceedingly talented prospect with all the tools, including size, skating, offensive skill and physicality in his defensive end. If it all comes together, he can be a top-pair defenseman. 

Why CBJ should draft him: He might have the highest upside of any defenseman in the draft, and high-caliber right-shot D like Levshunov don’t grow on trees. With him and David Jiricek, the Blue Jackets could be set for years to come with two-way right-shot blueliners who can do a little bit of everything.

Why they should not: First of all, they might not get the chance, as he could be off the board by the fourth pick. Secondly, the aggressiveness in his game might not make him as safe a choice as some of the other defensemen on the board.

In Levshunov’s Words

“It was a little bit hard (coming to America) of course. It took time to get used to it. I think I’ve found out a lot about this country, about people, hockey. I think it’s been fun.

“(Improving defensively this year) helped me a lot during this past season. But I also need to work on my game. I need to work on some details on the ice. I think i need to play with some more consistency on the ice and play the right way every game.

“I like a lot of NHL players, but I try to by myself on the ice, try to be Artyom Levshunov. But there are a lot of players I like to watch, and I try to take something, like new things from them. I try to learn from them and try to create my style of the game and try to be myself. For instance, (I watch) Cale Makar, Erik Karlsson, Rasmus Dahlin, (Charlie) McAvoy. There's a lot of players l like to watch actually.”

The Experts Say

Looking around the Internet, prospect experts have given their take on Catton’s game. Here’s what a few of them have to say.

Chris Peters, FloHockey: The most complete defenseman in the draft, Levshunov is a physically gifted player with remarkable poise on the ice. He plays a mature, steady game, but also has the offensive skill to make plays in all zones. Levshunov has an easy skating stride with deceptive speed, with the ability to close quickly or skate pucks up ice with ease. Defensively, Levshunov’s skating is an asset and he’s able to play a physical game when he needs to. Of the defensemen in this draft, he checks the most boxes for what it takes to be a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL with his frame, strength, skating, offensive game and ability to defend.

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: Some think he’s the best defenseman in the class, and some think he is a massive gamble because of his playing style. I fall into the camp between the two. ... There is some risk with Levshunov. While I don’t think there is a No. 1 D-man upside as some do, he should be a solid top-four defender who can give you a bit of everything.

Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects: An incredibly smooth skater with immense on-ice range, Levshunov can stifle opposing rushes with one push of his tree-trunk legs. He isn’t all tools, either — there are some interesting habits around which Levshunov can build. A short neutral-zone gap, a natural tendency to shepherd opponents to the boards, and high-end defensive-zone aggression helped his team suppress dangerous shots. Once the puck is secured, he can skate it out himself, he can beat opponents to open ice off the puck on the weak side, and he doesn’t hesitate to jump into rushes. There is decent offensive potential in Levshunov, on top of some tantalizing defensive tools.

