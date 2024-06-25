2024 NHL Draft Profile: Artyom Levshunov

What’s Next

NHL projection: Levshunov is still raw but is an exceedingly talented prospect with all the tools, including size, skating, offensive skill and physicality in his defensive end. If it all comes together, he can be a top-pair defenseman.

Why CBJ should draft him: He might have the highest upside of any defenseman in the draft, and high-caliber right-shot D like Levshunov don’t grow on trees. With him and David Jiricek, the Blue Jackets could be set for years to come with two-way right-shot blueliners who can do a little bit of everything.

Why they should not: First of all, they might not get the chance, as he could be off the board by the fourth pick. Secondly, the aggressiveness in his game might not make him as safe a choice as some of the other defensemen on the board.

In Levshunov’s Words

“It was a little bit hard (coming to America) of course. It took time to get used to it. I think I’ve found out a lot about this country, about people, hockey. I think it’s been fun.

“(Improving defensively this year) helped me a lot during this past season. But I also need to work on my game. I need to work on some details on the ice. I think i need to play with some more consistency on the ice and play the right way every game.

“I like a lot of NHL players, but I try to by myself on the ice, try to be Artyom Levshunov. But there are a lot of players I like to watch, and I try to take something, like new things from them. I try to learn from them and try to create my style of the game and try to be myself. For instance, (I watch) Cale Makar, Erik Karlsson, Rasmus Dahlin, (Charlie) McAvoy. There's a lot of players l like to watch actually.”

The Experts Say

Looking around the Internet, prospect experts have given their take on Levshunov's game. Here's what a few of them have to say.

Chris Peters, FloHockey: The most complete defenseman in the draft, Levshunov is a physically gifted player with remarkable poise on the ice. He plays a mature, steady game, but also has the offensive skill to make plays in all zones. Levshunov has an easy skating stride with deceptive speed, with the ability to close quickly or skate pucks up ice with ease. Defensively, Levshunov’s skating is an asset and he’s able to play a physical game when he needs to. Of the defensemen in this draft, he checks the most boxes for what it takes to be a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL with his frame, strength, skating, offensive game and ability to defend.

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: Some think he’s the best defenseman in the class, and some think he is a massive gamble because of his playing style. I fall into the camp between the two. ... There is some risk with Levshunov. While I don’t think there is a No. 1 D-man upside as some do, he should be a solid top-four defender who can give you a bit of everything.

Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects: An incredibly smooth skater with immense on-ice range, Levshunov can stifle opposing rushes with one push of his tree-trunk legs. He isn’t all tools, either — there are some interesting habits around which Levshunov can build. A short neutral-zone gap, a natural tendency to shepherd opponents to the boards, and high-end defensive-zone aggression helped his team suppress dangerous shots. Once the puck is secured, he can skate it out himself, he can beat opponents to open ice off the puck on the weak side, and he doesn’t hesitate to jump into rushes. There is decent offensive potential in Levshunov, on top of some tantalizing defensive tools.