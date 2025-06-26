Mock draft roundup: A few names stand out for the Blue Jackets

At this moment, the Blue Jackets hold the Nos. 14 and 20 picks in the first round of the NHL draft tomorrow night.

So who are the Blue Jackets going to pick?

Good luck finding a consensus.

That’s just how it goes when you aren’t selecting at the very top of the draft, as things get much more volatile as things go down the line. But there are a few names that appear the most as we look around the landscape at what NHL observers think the Blue Jackets might do.

2025 NHL DRAFT: RSVP for tomorrow's draft party and read more about the draft!

In an examination of 13 different mock drafts from writers and analysts, two players were most projected to end up Blue Jackets at a specific pick. Four outlets mocked 6-4, 200-pound Moose Jaw (WHL) wing Lynden Lakovic to the Blue Jackets at 14th overall, while at the 20th overall pick, a quartet chose Prince George (WHL) goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen for the CBJ.

Also worth keeping an eye on are big, right-shot defenseman Logan Hensler from the University of Wisconsin, with three outlets projecting him to be the CBJ pick at No. 20 and another slotting him into the 14th pick. And Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) wing Justin Carbonneau appeared three times, twice with the No. 14 pick and once at No. 20.

In all, seven different players were mocked to the Blue Jackets at both the 14th and 20th selections, showing just how volatile it is to project how the middle of the first round can be.

CONSENSUS DRAFT RANKINGS: Get to know the picks

It’s all talk for now, though, as we'll know how things actually shake out come Friday night. For the time being, here’s what the mock drafts had to say as far as the Blue Jackets’ first-round picks go.

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com

14th: Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL)

The explanation: Lakovic is an outstanding skater for a player his size (6-4, 200), and the 18-year-old has the ability to skate through checks or put a defender on his hip and use his length to protect the puck and showcase another asset, his outstanding shot.

20th: Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA)

The explanation: After taking a forward with their first pick, the Blue Jackets can add Hensler (6-2, 192), a right-handed shot who skates well and showed no problem handling older, more physically developed forwards in the defensive zone as a college freshman.

Mike G. Morreale, NHL.com

14th: Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL)

The explanation: The Blue Jackets could certainly use more snarl along the blue line and Aitcheson (6-1, 199) not only fills that void but also can push the pace with some offensive flair.

20th: Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blaineville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

The explanation: Carbonneau is a prototypical power forward with plenty of grit and smarts. His skating continues to improve, as does his 200-foot game. The right-handed shot led Blainville-Boisbriand with 89 points and was second with 37 power-play points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 62 games.

The Athletic Staff (Aaron Portzline)

14th: Carter Bear, LW, Everett (WHL)

The explanation: Bear strengthens an already deep roster of young forwards, but they could use some more grease. The pipeline defenseman or goaltender will have to be considered at No. 20, the pick the Jackets acquired from Minnesota.

20th: Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (WHL)

The explanation: Yes, the Blue Jackets are excited about the potential of last year’s second-round pick Evan Gardner, but there’s nothing wrong with stockpiling high-level young goaltenders and increasing the odds that you land a franchise player.

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

14th: Lynden Lakovic

The explanation: They like Lakovic, and I think he makes a lot of sense for them as a big left-shot winger with a compelling skating-skill package as a potential up-and-down the lineup top-nine winger. While I'm sure they'd love to add a D here, and Cameron Reid seems to really be trending to go in the teens, I don't get the sense they're the team that will take him/that he's a fit there.

20th: Logan Hensler

The explanation: If the Blue Jackets take a forward like Lakovic with their first pick, I could see them take a D here and would bet that both Hensler and Sascha Boumedienne (who would be a nice story after playing in minor hockey in Columbus for a couple of years) would be more likely for their group than Fiddler.

Corey Pronman, The Athletic

14th: Justin Carbonneau

The explanation: Ideally for Columbus the top three defensemen don’t go before this pick, but centers and defensemen tend to go fast. The Blue Jackets settle instead for a potential power winger in Carbonneau who has plenty of offensive talent as well.

20th: Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA)

The explanation: Columbus gets a defenseman at No. 20, adding the high-end skating Boumedienne. His game can be a bit chaotic, but he has legit top-four defenseman talent.

Chris Peters, FloHockey

14th: Justin Carbonneau

The explanation: Carbonneau is a player I’m watching to potentially land a little earlier as he has such tremendous skill with a physical profile that makes him harder to play against. He has real goal-scoring potential and that power game would benefit Columbus with what they’re building within their system right now.

20th: Sascha Boumedienne

The explanation: This would be both a good story and potentially a good pick. Boumedienne played the last portion of his youth hockey in Columbus while his father Josef worked for the Blue Jackets. Coming in at 6-foot-2 with room to fill out, Sascha is one of the very best skaters among defensemen in the draft and could be a nice fit within a blue line that will have Denton Mateychuk joining full-time soon.

Craig Button, TSN

14th: Carter Bear

20th: Logan Hensler

Cam Robinson, Elite Prospects

14th: Lynden Lakovic

The explanation: Creates offense under pressure with strong instincts and determination. Underrated scorer with upside.

20th: Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL)

The explanation: Elite playmaker with terrific passing instincts. Could anchor Columbus’s future second line.

Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

14th: Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL)

The explanation: An intelligent player who adapts quickly and proficiently in varied roles. His excellent skating foundation, and high-end agility, allow him to consistently be part of the play. He projects as a two-way defender, with more time needed to develop the offensive side.

20th: Ben Kindel, C, Calgary (WHL)

The explanation: Another averaged-sized, dog-on-a-bone type player who enjoys being hard to play against while agitating the opposition with huge point production. His 99 points were seventh in WHL scoring this season.

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

14th: Logan Hensler

The explanation: I like the idea of the Blue Jackets getting a potential top-four defender to replace David Jiricek. Hensler is a 6-foot-2, mobile blueliner with good reach and can rough guys up, and he’s solid in his own zone.

20th: Joshua Ravensbergen

The explanation: The Blue Jackets have some promising goalie prospects, but Ravensbergen would be better than all of them. ... It’s rare to find a goalie his age with this much starter experience already. He’s also 6-foot-5, which doesn’t hurt. He’s the consensus No. 1 goalie prospect in this draft and won’t need to wait long to hear his name called.

Kareem Elshafey, FCHockey

14th: Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL)

The explanation: With his rare physical attributes and promising development trajectory, it’s easy to envision Mrtka being selected in the top 10. His ceiling as a top-four, right-shot defenseman who can log heavy minutes makes him an appealing asset for any team.

20th: Joshua Ravensbergen

The explanation: For Columbus, this feels like the right time to invest in a high-upside goalie. They already have Evan Gardner in the pipeline, but with two first-round picks and a well-stocked prospect pool at other positions, selecting Ravensbergen would address the long-term outlook in net.

The Hockey Writers Staff

14th: Radim Mrtka

The explanation (Matthew Buhrmann): One of the biggest needs for the Columbus Blue Jackets is a young, big, physical defenceman, an area that currently lacks a long-term solution. ... At 6-foot-6 and 218 pounds, Mrtka is a right-handed defenceman with great mobility and elite passing ability. His size alone makes him a presence in all three zones, but his skating ability at 6-foot-6 is what truly sets him apart.

20th: Joshua Ravensbergen

The explanation (William Espy): Adding a prospect like Joshua Ravensbergen will address a team need for the future, but as we’ve seen with players like Yaroslav Askarov, it may still be a few years before he gets a chance to break into the NHL. Once he does, though, he should give a major boost to the Blue Jackets.

Lyle Richardson, Bleacher Report

14th: Lynden Lakovic

The explanation: The Blue Jackets lack a big scoring left winger like the 6'4”, 190-pound Lakovic among their top prospects. Despite being limited to 47 games, he led the Warriors with 58 points.

20th: Cullen Potter, LW, Arizona State

The explanation: A left wing who can also play center, the 5'10”, 172-pounder could fill the Blue Jackets' need to add another left winger among their top prospects.

Jeff Svoboda contributed to this report.