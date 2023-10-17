TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Stands Out in Blackhawks 4-1 Win

In the final minute of the contest, Arvid Soderblom remained solid in between the pipes to keep the Toronto Maple Leafs from capitalizing in a 6-on-5 situation. With an empty net goal from Taylor Raddysh, the Blackhawks earned their second victory of the season after they defeated the Maple Leafs, 4-1.

The netminder felt tonight’s performance was one of his strongest matchups over his last few starts. However, he knew he couldn’t do it without the help of the team.

“I think we played a great team game today,” Soderblom said. “So, the boys made it easy for me to step up there and then with a couple of big saves but overall, we made a huge effort tonight with great team effort and awesome kills. It was a fun game.”

Soderblom made 34 saves off 35 shots to secure the first win of the season.

Head coach Luke Richardson celebrated the goaltender with his ability to withstand the bigger bodies of Toronto’s offense. But with the 6-foot-3 Soderblom in net, he stood out on top to keep the Blackhawks in the game.