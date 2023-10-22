TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas

As the Blackhawks returned to the United Center on Saturday night after a five-game road trip, the team would suffer another loss with a 5-3 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Connor Murphy felt that the team started the game off strong with a goal from Connor Bedard 90 seconds into the matchup. However, the third period would cause some struggles for the Blackhawks to keep up with the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

“We battled for a couple of periods, and we didn't come out with great energy at first in the third and then we had some chances got power plays and got going a bit and then just made a mistake again,” Murphy said.