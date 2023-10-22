News Feed

BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Golden Knights in 2023-24 Home Opener

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Wrap Trip with Disappointing Loss to Avs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Home Opener, Red Carpet Arrival Details

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Opening Trip in Colorado

BLOG: Donato Finding Chemistry on the First Line

TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Stands Out in Blackhawks 4-1 Win

BLOG: 'Try Hockey for Free Event' Welcomes More than 1,200 Participants

PODCAST: Bedard on His Impact in the League

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Toronto

BLOG: Hall Prepared to Return to Lineup Against Toronto

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas

Connor Bedard scored his first goal at the United Center

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

As the Blackhawks returned to the United Center on Saturday night after a five-game road trip, the team would suffer another loss with a 5-3 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights. 

Connor Murphy felt that the team started the game off strong with a goal from Connor Bedard 90 seconds into the matchup. However, the third period would cause some struggles for the Blackhawks to keep up with the defending Stanley Cup Champions. 

“We battled for a couple of periods, and we didn't come out with great energy at first in the third and then we had some chances got power plays and got going a bit and then just made a mistake again,” Murphy said.

Recap: Golden Knights at Blackhawks 10.21.23

Chicago’s penalty kill unit would take a hit in the contest going 2-for-5 after some missed opportunities that could of kept them in the game, Murphy described. Although the Blackhawks notched their second power play goal of the season, it still wasn’t enough to stay in the game. 

Bedard opened the scoring with the team’s first goal and described the happy moment, but still didn’t feel right after the loss. 

“It's always nice to get that [goal] and it feels good to get it quick,” Bedard said. “It's big for our power play, I think, to see one go in and but obviously now it doesn't feel as good. But in the moment, it was great.”

Despite the end results, players and head coach Luke Richardson praised the Blackhawks fans for their high energy they continue to bring throughout the night whether they reacted to a goal or a big hit to keep the game exciting. 

With high energy like that, Murphy and Richardson both agreed that Chicago still struggled to find it in the third to regain their lead. 

“We clawed and fought with a really good team for 40 minutes, it was just disappointing to start the third period like that,” Richardson said. “Playing from behind against experience heavy team like that it's really wearing,”