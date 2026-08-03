RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal 2026-27 Season's Promotional Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the club’s promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season, featuring fan-favorite giveaways, cultural and community celebrations and unique gameday experiences throughout the year at United Center.

The 2026-27 home schedule offers a variety of opportunities for fans and families to attend games throughout the season, including 22 weekend contests, nine home matinee games and most weekday games beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

The Blackhawks will kick off the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 6 against the St. Louis Blues. Presented by United, the home opener will feature special fanfare to celebrate the start of the 2026-27 season, with additional details to be announced at a later date. The first 20,000 fans to enter United Center will receive a 2026-27 Blackhawks magnet schedule, presented by Circa Sports.

CENTENNIAL GAME

The Blackhawks will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the team’s first NHL game with the Centennial Game, presented by Circa Sports, on Tuesday, Nov. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game will serve as the culmination of the franchise’s ongoing Centennial celebration, recognizing a century of Blackhawks hockey.

BEST DAY EVER

The youth-focused Best Day Ever series, presented by Ticketmaster, makes its return across three Sunday matchups (Oct. 25 vs. Florida, Dec. 6 vs. Edmonton and Feb. 21 vs. New Jersey). The series gives young fans and families even more ways to enjoy gameday at United Center.

ADDITIONAL PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

A Player Bobblehead gate giveaway series, presented by Ticketmaster, will give fans the chance to collect the first-ever Blackhawks bobbleheads of Spencer Knight (Nov. 29 vs. Minnesota), Frank Nazar (Dec. 12 vs. Utah), Connor Bedard (Feb. 20 vs. Minnesota) and Alex Vlasic (March 14 vs. Anaheim). The first 8,000 fans to enter United Center on each giveaway night will receive a bobblehead.

The special-event Friday Night Hockey series continues this season across five gamedays (Oct. 23 vs. Montreal, Jan. 1 vs. Boston, Jan. 22 vs. Vancouver, Feb. 26 vs. Los Angeles and March 26 vs. Nashville).

The Blackhawks will once again celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with a Black Friday game, presented by American Express, on Nov. 27 against the New York Rangers.

Many other fan-favorite games that celebrate Chicago traditions, charitable causes and stories of our incredible community such as Military Appreciation (Nov. 12 vs. Buffalo), Native American Heritage (Nov. 19 vs. Columbus), Hockey Fights Cancer presented by CIBC (Feb. 17 vs. St. Louis), St. Patrick’s Day presented by Michelob Ultra (March 10 vs. Washington), Pride Night presented by BMO (March 16 vs. San Jose) and Fan Appreciation presented by American Express (April 10 vs. Seattle).

Plus, four additional gate giveaways for the first 10,000 fans including a United Center ornament presented by United (Nov. 14 vs. Winnipeg), duffle bag presented by United (Jan. 24 vs. Vegas), Hockey Fights Cancer purple scarf presented by CIBC (Feb. 17 vs. St. Louis) and St. Patrick's Day green hat presented by Michelob Ultra (March 10 vs. Washington).

Additional special interest offers and details surrounding the club’s Hall of Fame Game will be announced at a later date. Fans can view the full promotional schedule at Blackhawks.com/Promos.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, AUG. 13

Single-game tickets for all 2026-27 Chicago Blackhawks home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster, the team’s official ticketing partner.

Fans can secure early presale access to single-game tickets by signing up to receive Blackhawks emails at Blackhawks.com/StayConnected.

The best way to ensure priority access to tickets and Blackhawks gameday experiences before they go on sale to the general public is through Season Ticket Membership, available in Full, Half and Partial season options. Fans interested in joining can learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership.

∗Please note: promotional schedule is subject to change.