As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Blackhawks.com is proud to share the stories of several who contribute behind the scenes of the Blackhawks organization.
SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month
Hear from some of the hard-working people around the organization ahead of the team’s Hispanic Heritage Night celebration
Paulino Diaz
As I reflect on my journey from Mexico to the United States, and my unexpected path into the world of hockey and the Chicago Blackhawks, I can't help but chuckle a bit at the twists and turns of my life. Hockey wasn't something I grew up with, it was a passion that started when I arrived in the Windy City 13 years ago.
In Mexico, hockey is as rare as a snowstorm, it's just not on the radar. So, you can imagine my shock when I experienced the electric energy of the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup runs in Chicago and from there I was hooked. The Blackhawks' fanbase is truly one of the best in the world, and I was instantly swept away.
At first, my attraction to hockey was mostly about the city's passion for the Blackhawks and wanting to be part of the excitement. I was amazed by how this team brought people together and had a capacity for turning streets into a sea of red jerseys. However, when I was lucky enough to join the team and dove deeper into the workings of managing a professional sports team, my appreciation for the sport itself truly materialized. I began to see the planning and the dedication that made the magic happen on the ice.
Working at the heart of the Chicago Blackhawks organization has been nothing short of a dream come true. Just like the players on the ice, everyone in the front office shares a common goal: to create the ultimate experience for our fans. The sports mentality permeates every corner of our organization, pushing us to be the best sports franchise we can be and one that the entire city can proudly call their own.
As a Hispanic individual in this role, I've had the honor of representing my community on multiple occasions. Last year, as I stood on the stage at the NHL Strategy and Analytics conference, I was one of the few Latino speakers in the room. It was a moment that filled me with pride and gratitude but also spoke volumes about the Blackhawks' commitment to giving people like me a seat at the table. Yet, it also highlighted the industry's need for more progress in ensuring that all communities are properly represented.
As I reflect on my heritage and who I am, I can proudly say I’m someone who has found a second home in the world of hockey and the Chicago
Marisela Rodriguez
If someone told me two years ago, I’d be working for an Original Six hockey team, I’d probably laugh and say, “in my dreams”. But now, I can proudly say my dream became a reality as a part of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation team.
From an early age, I knew I wanted to work in sports. I loved attending various sporting events with my family that created some of the best memories that stuck with me over the years. My heart always belonged in the community as well because I believe sports team have a responsibility to the city and communities that they are a part of.
Between my love for sports and my community, there is a unique platform that can create a serious impact. As I entered the workforce my goals became clear, unfortunately I didn’t have a clear pathway, so I made my own.
I never realized working in hockey was something I wanted to do until I learned of the work that the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation was doing in the community. In my first couple interviews, I realized that there were genuine investments in people and partnerships, and a fresh perspective on sports philanthropy.
I knew that this was where I wanted to be, but it posed a fear of the unknown as hockey wasn’t a familiar sport, and a majority of their workforce didn’t represent me. Being that kind of person that loves a challenge, the fear subsided and the excitement to be a part of something greater than myself kicked in. Shortly after I started, the first Latino and President in the NHL joined the league, and I was excited about the future.
Throughout my time at the Blackhawks, I’ve seen first-hand how fun and exciting the sport of hockey can be, whether it is learning the rules at a G.O.A.L (Get Out And Learn) clinic or witnessing the energy of the United Center – it’s a new experience. The sport is for everyone, the entertainment is world-class, and everyone deserves to experience that.
Being a woman and minority in hockey has put me on a platform that I didn’t initially realize. As a daughter of Mexican immigrant parents, they instilled in me from an early age to be proud of my Latino heritage and where I came from. As a first-generation, there have been many firsts in my life. From these moments, I stop and recognize those in my family who worked so hard to give me opportunities that they didn’t have and is something I carry with me every day to consistently strive to make them proud.
I was asked to speak on a panel for the SMART Girls Summit at a local Boys and Girls club, where I was beside strong, powerful women from the sports industry, but wasn’t sure why I was chosen.
At the conclusion of the panel, several young girls who looked like me ran up to me and wanted a photo, a hug or to talk – it was in that moment that I realized the power of representation in sports and more so, hockey. I understand and do not take lightly that I have a responsibility to young women, the minority community and everyone who came before me to continue opening doors and being a proud Latina in any role I am in.
I am in a position where I have the platform to grow the game that we all love, and that is exactly what I want to continue doing. My 11-year-old niece came to her first game last year and watching her attend the game next to my mom, who was also a first timer, was one of my proudest moments. I want to show everyone that no matter where you come from, this sport is for you. There is still a lot of work to be done, but I am excited to be a part of it.
Matt Marquez
My name is Matt Marquez and I am 34 years old. I am Latino, and a veteran who grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago. Now, I get to serve the best hockey fans in the world as a part of the Blackhawks Membership team!
I got involved in hockey when I started working for the Chicago Blackhawks a little over two years ago but have been a fan of the sport since my high school days at Marian Catholic when we would play floor hockey during P.E. class and during the long, cold Midwestern winters. During those times, we would lace up skates to play in the backyard of my friend's frozen pond, even though I was not, and still am not, the strongest skater.
As a two-sport athlete, growing up playing football and baseball in high school, I was always impressed with hockey -- how fast and hard-hitting each play can be, with a touch of finesse when it comes down to puck-handling. As I mentioned, not being the best skater really makes every play I see on the ice seem incredible -- not even considering the hand-eye coordination involved.
With the sport of hockey, we can break down those barriers that divide us and build a house that unites us and that’s where being a part of the Blackhawks is really beyond the ice itself. It’s more about the memories and experiences our fans have when they join us here on Madison St. to cheer on their favorite Chicago hockey team to a victory!
My fondest memories growing up were always about going to the next game with family and friends and are still as important to me today. So, to be able to be “that” person behind the scenes to help our fans and their loved ones have the same experience has always been my favorite part and passion of working in sports.
My proudest moments here with the Blackhawks are when we are able to go out in the community to volunteer and be the helping hand to unite and build those relationships with our neighbors.
I hope that my story can help inspire those who choose to be “that” person that serves the next generation of fans!