SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month

Marisela Rodriguez

If someone told me two years ago, I’d be working for an Original Six hockey team, I’d probably laugh and say, “in my dreams”. But now, I can proudly say my dream became a reality as a part of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation team.

From an early age, I knew I wanted to work in sports. I loved attending various sporting events with my family that created some of the best memories that stuck with me over the years. My heart always belonged in the community as well because I believe sports team have a responsibility to the city and communities that they are a part of.

Between my love for sports and my community, there is a unique platform that can create a serious impact. As I entered the workforce my goals became clear, unfortunately I didn’t have a clear pathway, so I made my own.

I never realized working in hockey was something I wanted to do until I learned of the work that the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation was doing in the community. In my first couple interviews, I realized that there were genuine investments in people and partnerships, and a fresh perspective on sports philanthropy.

I knew that this was where I wanted to be, but it posed a fear of the unknown as hockey wasn’t a familiar sport, and a majority of their workforce didn’t represent me. Being that kind of person that loves a challenge, the fear subsided and the excitement to be a part of something greater than myself kicked in. Shortly after I started, the first Latino and President in the NHL joined the league, and I was excited about the future.

Throughout my time at the Blackhawks, I’ve seen first-hand how fun and exciting the sport of hockey can be, whether it is learning the rules at a G.O.A.L (Get Out And Learn) clinic or witnessing the energy of the United Center – it’s a new experience. The sport is for everyone, the entertainment is world-class, and everyone deserves to experience that.

Being a woman and minority in hockey has put me on a platform that I didn’t initially realize. As a daughter of Mexican immigrant parents, they instilled in me from an early age to be proud of my Latino heritage and where I came from. As a first-generation, there have been many firsts in my life. From these moments, I stop and recognize those in my family who worked so hard to give me opportunities that they didn’t have and is something I carry with me every day to consistently strive to make them proud.

I was asked to speak on a panel for the SMART Girls Summit at a local Boys and Girls club, where I was beside strong, powerful women from the sports industry, but wasn’t sure why I was chosen.

At the conclusion of the panel, several young girls who looked like me ran up to me and wanted a photo, a hug or to talk – it was in that moment that I realized the power of representation in sports and more so, hockey. I understand and do not take lightly that I have a responsibility to young women, the minority community and everyone who came before me to continue opening doors and being a proud Latina in any role I am in.

I am in a position where I have the platform to grow the game that we all love, and that is exactly what I want to continue doing. My 11-year-old niece came to her first game last year and watching her attend the game next to my mom, who was also a first timer, was one of my proudest moments. I want to show everyone that no matter where you come from, this sport is for you. There is still a lot of work to be done, but I am excited to be a part of it.