RELEASE: United Center Showcases New Banner Level Plus Food And Beverage Offerings For The 2025-26 Season

Together with the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls and Levy, the United Center showcased the new Banner Level, the arena’s newest premium seating space set alongside the championship banners, and signature food and beverage items available throughout the 2025-26 season.

Banner Level

Launching in time for the 2025-26 season, the Banner Level is a reimagined premium fan experience set alongside the arena’s championship banners and replaces the former Penthouse Suites. The level introduces a modern, flexible approach to hospitality with social viewing spaces, upscale seating, and new premium options designed for groups of all sizes.

Part of the United Center Joint Venture’s continued investment in both the arena and Chicago’s West Side, the Banner Level offers guests a range of new experiences including Banner Lofts for small groups, Banner Seats with in-seat service, a communal Banner Lounge, and multiple suite types for gatherings from 12 to 80 guests. Designed with fan feedback and developed in collaboration with international design firm RIOS, the Banner Level combines modern design with upgraded amenities, technology enhancements, and expansive arrival areas to deliver a dynamic, community-driven premium atmosphere for games, concerts, and events. Learn more at UnitedCenter.com/PremiumSeating.

Chicago Blackhawks Centennial Celebration

The Chicago Blackhawks are celebrating 100 years of hockey history with a bold new food and beverage program designed to deliver an unforgettable gameday experience for fans. From towering burgers to commemorative and collectible cups, every item in the Centennial lineup tells a story, honoring the past while creating new traditions for the next generation. The Blackhawks’ Centennial menu blends heritage, innovation, and fan engagement to create an authentic and immersive gameday experience. Offerings available across concourse food and beverage locations include the below.

Season-long Signature Food Items

Centennial Six Stack Burger: Six layers celebrating six Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championships. A juicy triple-cheeseburger with rich Havarti, Pepperjack and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Available at Legacy Burger stands.

Centennial Loaded Waffle Fries: Stacked with nearly as many layers of flavor as the Blackhawks' 100-year history. Perfectly seasoned waffle fries topped with jalapeño cheese sauce, crispy bacon, fresh tomato, sour cream and scallions.

Wedge Steakhouse Sandwich: Inspired by the city's legendary steakhouses and meatpacking heritage. Chargrilled ribeye topped with smoked bacon, chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, and chives. Available at Chicago Dish stands.

Crispy Mozzarella Pucks: Pass 'em and sauce 'em, these revamped mozzarella sticks in puck form can't be beat. Gooey parmesan-herb breaded mozzarella sticks served up with homemade marinara sauce. Available at Chicago Dish stands.

Centennial Thin Crust Pizza: Created by Chicago favorite Giordano's to highlight bold, iconic Chicago flavors – featuring meatballs, banana peppers, giardiniera, and black olives. Available at Giordano's near section 120.

Rotating Chapter-themed Jumbo Hot Dog Series - As the Blackhawks Centennial celebration unfolds across four distinct chapters throughout the season

The Originals Dog: Paying homage to legendary Blackhawks goalies Glenn Hall and Tony Esposito, who popularized the butterfly save technique, this butterflied chardog kicks-out flavor with rich pimento mac and cheese featuring “butterfly-shaped” bowtie noodles and chopped scallions. Available at Chicago Dish stands during games from October 17-November 15.

The Madhouse Dog: A love letter to one of the OG Chicago dishes, historic and unforgettable like the Chicago Stadium and United Center, a jumbo all-beef hot dog topped with caramelized onions and mustard. Available at Chicago Dish stands during games from November 23-December 13.

The Banner Years Dog: Commemorating the six Stanley Cup banners hanging in the rafters, this jumbo hot dog whips the competition with cheddar-jalapeño whipped cream cheese, bacon, and chopped scallions. Available at Chicago Dish stands during games from January 4- January 17.

The Next Originals Dog: A vibrant conclusion to the Centennial celebration featuring fresh eloté topped with Cotija cheese and Hot Cheeto dust atop a jumbo hot dog. Available at Chicago Dish stands during games from March 6 to March 31.

Season-long Signature Cocktail

Centennial Old Fashioned: A timeless classic injected with Blackhawks flair, limited to 100 per game in a commemorative Yeti. Only available at Rocky’s Bar.

Rotating Chapter-themed Cocktails - In partnership with Ketel One, which has made a commemorative Centennial bottle available at select retailers across Chicagoland, this rotating series will be served in commemorative cups at the Ketel One Bar (section 103)

Original Crush: An Original Chicago drink playing on the origins of Orange Crush soda in Chicago. This version blends Ketel One vodka, triple sec, freshly squeezed orange juice, and lemon-lime soda. Available from October 17- November 15.

Madhouse Mule: A loud, bold twist on a classic, featuring Ketel One vodka, fresh lime juice, honey, pomegranate juice, and ginger beer. Available from November 23-December 13.

Heartbreaker: Sweet, spirited, and unforgettable, just like our greatest moments. Ketel One vodka, lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and cherry garnish on a hockey stick stirrer. Available from January 4-January 17.

Next Original Drop: Refreshing and primed for the next chapter of Blackhawks hockey. A classic lemon drop with an Italian ice twist featuring Ketel One vodka, limoncello, Cointreau, simple syrup and fresh squeezed lemon juice. Available from March 6- March 31.

United Center Food and Beverage Highlights

This season, concert-goers and Blackhawks and Bulls fans will continue to enjoy a dining and hospitality experience at United Center courtesy of hospitality partner Levy that brings together the city’s best restaurants, favorite flavors, innovative concepts and an expansive craft beverage program unlike any arena. United Center’s renowned collection of flavors brings fans several new offerings. Levy chefs and arena partners teamed up during the offseason to perfect new recipes for the arena’s favorite dishes and debuting options.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken (100-Level Concessions) returns its OG Sandwich alongside new Buffalo Ranch Fries. Lillie’s Q (Lexus Club Level Concessions) introduces a new mouthwatering Loaded Brisket Fries. And Little Goat Taqueria (100-Level Concessions and Lexus Club Level Concessions) plates up new Yucatan Pork Tacos. Other returning restaurant favorites include Gibson’s Steakhouse and Mindy’s.

Queenie’s Supper Club Unveils New Seasonal Menu with Top-Tier and Fresh Selections

A new season brings an elevated menu to the intimate supper club located just steps off the United Center Atrium. Levy’s culinary team have unveiled a decadent supper club menu featuring a “Queenie’s Cut,” chicken parmesan rigatoni, truffled cheesesteak sliders, chili crunch ora king salmon, pork loin Milanese and a steak board of all cuts and sizes. Reservations are available at www.QueeniesSupperClub.com.

About United Center

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), is a globally recognized and multi-use entertainment facility that has welcomed more than 70 million fans since opening in 1994. The United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows and special events in the industry. The arena also serves as the anchor for The 1901 Project, a $7 billion transformative neighborhood investment where the unifying power of sports, music and culture connects the city of Chicago. A commitment to creating iconic stories, providing superior service, and creating economic opportunities makes the United Center one of the premiere venues in the world. For more information, visit www.unitedcenter.com and www.The1901ProjectChicago.com.