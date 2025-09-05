RELEASE: Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith Elected to Blackhawks Hall of Fame

Inaugural class to be honored during special Hall of Fame game on April 11 against the St. Louis Blues

HOF-Press-Release-16x9 (1)
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the election of Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith to the Blackhawks Hall of Fame. Larmer was selected from the Heritage ballot while Keith was selected from the Modern ballot, as voted on by the fans, alumni and media.

“We are beyond proud to announce the inaugural Blackhawks Hall of Fame class will include Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith,” Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. “The incredible participation we saw from Blackhawks fans, Alumni and media is a testament to the lasting influence that each of these individuals have had on our storied franchise.”

In addition to Larmer and Keith, the inaugural Blackhawks Hall of Fame class will include Glenn Hall (#1), Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (#3), Chris Chelios (#7), Bobby Hull (#9), Denis Savard (#18), Stan Mikita (#21), Tony Esposito (#35) and Marian Hossa (#81) – the nine Blackhawks whose numbers have been retired by the organization, earning an automatic induction.

The inaugural Hall of Fame class will be honored on April 11 against the St. Louis Blues. The game will include a pregame ceremony, along with other pregame activations and experiences that honor their impact on the organization.

The Hall of Fame will serve as the franchise's defining institution for honoring the extraordinary individuals who have shaped its century-long legacy. This prestigious program will include a dedicated physical exhibition space at the expanding Fifth Third Arena – connecting generations and serving as a living testament to the enduring impact of those who have worn the sweater and embodied the values and original spirit of this iconic franchise.

Single-game tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, the team’s exclusive ticket provider. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information. Full Season Ticket Memberships are still on sale and are the only way to guarantee access to every promotional game this season, including the Blackhawks Hall of Fame night. Half season memberships, along with Quarter and Pick ‘Em plans, are also on sale at Blackhawks.com/Membership for priority access.

HERITAGE INDUCTEE: Steve Larmer (1980-93)

Larmer leads the Blackhawks all-time in power play goals (153), ranks fourth in goals (406), fifth in points (923) and seventh in assists (517) in 891 career games with the club. He played 884-straight regular-season games with Chicago, the seventh-longest streak of consecutive games played in NHL history. His streak of 11-straight 70-point seasons between 1982-93 is the longest such streak in franchise history and he is one of nine NHL players to accomplish the feat all-time.

“One of the most prolific scorers the team has ever seen, Steve set the bar for what it means to be a Blackhawk,” Wirtz said. “From his remarkable production to his extraordinary iron-man streak, Steve quietly laid the foundation for generations of future Blackhawks players and fans alike.”

The Peterborough, Ontario native was selected by Chicago in the sixth round (120th overall) of the 1980 NHL Draft, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy and being named to the NHL All-Rookie Team during the 1982-83 season after recording 90 points (43G, 47A) in 80 games. Additionally, he set the NHL record for game-winning goals by a rookie in a single season with nine during the 1982-83 campaign. Larmer won a silver medal with Canada in the 1991 IIHF World Championship, a Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers in 1994 and played in two NHL All-Star games in 1990 and 1991.

MODERN INDUCTEE: Duncan Keith (2005-2021)

Originally selected by Chicago in the second round (54th overall) of the 2002 NHL Draft, Keith is the all-time leader among Blackhawks defensemen in games played (1,192). Among Blackhawks blueliners, he also ranks second in assists (520) and points (625), and ranks third in goals (105). Keith is also the franchise leader among defensemen in career postseason games played (135), assists (68) and points (86), and ranks fourth with 18 playoff goals.

“An anchor of three Stanley Cups, Duncan’s impact on the game of hockey is nothing short of astounding,” Wirtz said. “Through his elite playmaking, grit and leadership both on and off the ice, Duncan helped shape a modern dynasty while cementing himself as one of the best to ever play.”

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native won three Stanley Cups with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, going on to win the Conn Smythe Trophy that season. Additionally, Keith won the Norris Memorial Trophy twice in 2010 and 2014, was twice named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2010 and 2014 and earned Second All-Star Team honors in 2017. Internationally, Keith won two Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014 and a silver medal in the 2008 IIHF World Championship. In January 2017 as part of the NHL’s Centennial celebration, Keith was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players. He was also recently elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

