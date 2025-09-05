RELEASE: Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith Elected to Blackhawks Hall of Fame

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the election of Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith to the Blackhawks Hall of Fame. Larmer was selected from the Heritage ballot while Keith was selected from the Modern ballot, as voted on by the fans, alumni and media.

“We are beyond proud to announce the inaugural Blackhawks Hall of Fame class will include Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith,” Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. “The incredible participation we saw from Blackhawks fans, Alumni and media is a testament to the lasting influence that each of these individuals have had on our storied franchise.”

In addition to Larmer and Keith, the inaugural Blackhawks Hall of Fame class will include Glenn Hall (#1), Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (#3), Chris Chelios (#7), Bobby Hull (#9), Denis Savard (#18), Stan Mikita (#21), Tony Esposito (#35) and Marian Hossa (#81) – the nine Blackhawks whose numbers have been retired by the organization, earning an automatic induction.

The inaugural Hall of Fame class will be honored on April 11 against the St. Louis Blues. The game will include a pregame ceremony, along with other pregame activations and experiences that honor their impact on the organization.