RELEASE: Pat Foley, Jeremy Roenick Named Blackhawks Ambassadors

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that former Blackhawks TV play-by-play announcer Pat Foley and former Blackhawk Jeremy Roenick have joined the organization as team Ambassadors. The two will serve alongside current Blackhawks Ambassadors Chris Chelios, Troy Murray and Denis Savard as representatives of the Chicago Blackhawks organization at fan, partner and community engagements.

From gameday appearances and exclusive season ticket member events to participating in Blackhawks content and community outreach, Ambassadors serve as an extension of the Blackhawks, directly interacting with fans and continuing to build the great Blackhawks community that has defined the organization for the last 100 years. In this role, Ambassadors will also support the team’s goals to grow the game of hockey across Chicagoland – both in fandom and at the playing levels. All will also play a part in the Blackhawks Centennial celebration events as the team recognizes a century of Blackhawks hockey heritage this season.

“The Centennial season has provided us the perfect opportunity to showcase our commitment to building and maintaining relationships with all of our incredible alumni and their remarkable connection to the fans that make up the Blackhawks community,” Blackhawks President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner said. “We are constantly striving to create new and exciting ways for our fans to engage with our alumni, and the Ambassador program has allowed us to do just that while also providing additional leadership amongst our alumni group.”

Foley served as the voice of the Blackhawks 39 years between 1981-2022, creating a legacy that spanned Chicago and the hockey world alike. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014, receiving the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, recognizing “distinguished members of the radio and television industry who made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game during their career in hockey broadcasting”. He was also inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and won five Emmy Awards in his career (1991, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015).

Originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (8th overall) of the 1988 NHL Entry Draft, Roenick played the first eight seasons of his 20-season NHL career with Chicago, amassing 596 points (267G, 329A) in 524 regular-season games. The Boston, Mass., native ranks ninth in franchise history in goals (267) and 11th in points (596). Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024, Roenick finished his NHL career with 1,216 points (513G, 703A) in 1,363 career regular-season NHL games with the Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. Among American-born players, he ranks fourth all-time in goals (513), fifth in points (1,216) and seventh in assists (703).