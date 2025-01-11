RELEASE: Martinez Activated Off Injured Reserve

Defenseman set to return from neck injury after missing 15 games

DetroitPre-20240925-Selects-294-2
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Alec Martinez (neck) from injured reserve and placed defenseman Connor Murphy (groin) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 31.

Martinez, 37, has skated in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, registering four points (1G, 3A).

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tonight at the United Center at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Back Home to Battle the Oilers

RECAP: Blackhawks Overcome by Red Wings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Red Wings on the Road

RECAP: Blackhawks Plow Past Avalanche at Home

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche in Midweek Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Stop Rangers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Rangers in 600th Meeting

RECAP: Blackhawks Claim Win Over Canadiens

FEATURE: A Rivalry That Reaches 600

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Canadiens Friday Night 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Dach from IceHogs

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short in Winter Classic Battle at Wrigley

FEATURE: One Team. One Chicago. Team Chicago.

RELEASE: Smith Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Blues in Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

RECAP: Blackhawks Defeated by Stars at Home

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Stars at the United Center