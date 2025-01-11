RELEASE: Martinez Activated Off Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Alec Martinez (neck) from injured reserve and placed defenseman Connor Murphy (groin) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 31.

Martinez, 37, has skated in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, registering four points (1G, 3A).

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tonight at the United Center at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.