RELEASE: Details Announced for Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement on Feb. 25

CHELI’S CHILI POP-UP

The Cheli's Chili pop-up opens today, a special fan experience that kicks off a number of celebrations leading up to Chelios’ jersey retirement. This is a nod to Cheli’s Chili, the former sports bar and restaurant owned by Chris Chelios originally located at 1137 W. Madison St. While not a direct replica, the experience is a fresh take on a nostalgic gathering place and throwback pre- and post-game memory that so many fans hold dear from his playing days.

Ticketed fans will be able to purchase chili for $7 as well as beverages and exclusive Cheli’s Chili merchandise in the United Center Atrium at each of the February Blackhawks home games.

PREGAME ATRIUM ACTIVATIONS

On Feb. 25, a special pregame panel discussion with Chris Chelios and former teammates hosted by Pat Foley will take place in the Atrium at approximately 2:15 p.m. Additional fan experiences will include photo opportunities with Chelios artifacts and memorabilia from his playing career, a 90s-style room where fans can play nostalgic hockey video games and more.

ON-ICE CEREMONY

The Blackhawks will formally commemorate Chelios’ career in the on-ice jersey retirement ceremony as the team send his No. 7 to the United Center rafters. Ticketed fans are encouraged to be in their seats before the ceremony starts at 3:10 p.m. and may revisit the Atrium’s activities following its conclusion before the 5 p.m. puck drop. The ceremony will also air live on NBC Sports Chicago.

FAN PHOTO SUBMISSION

The Blackhawks are looking for throwback photos of Chelios throughout his career from fans who may have met him throughout his career or in his role as Blackhawks team ambassador. Fans can submit their pictures for a chance to have their memories shared during his special night here: Chris Chelios Throwback Photo Submission. Photo submissions will be accepted until Feb. 22.

GATE GIVEAWAY

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a miniature replica No. 7 banner, courtesy of United Airlines.

RETAIL COLLECTIONS

Beginning with the unveiling of the Cheli’s Chili pop-up, there will be a number of limited-edition retail collections available for fans to purchase in Blackhawks stores and online. From jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats to posters, pins, pucks and more, additional Chelios-themed merchandise will be available in advance of the celebration beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Blackhawks Store on Michigan Avenue and on CBHShop.com.

On the night of the retirement ceremony, the team will also debut a special collection of retro concert-inspired tees and sweatshirts as a nod to the original surprise announcement of Chelios’ jersey retirement during the Pearl Jam concert at the United Center that took place on Sep. 7, 2023. Multiple designs will be exclusive to the Atrium retail stand for those attending the ceremony in-person.

Limited tickets remain for Chelios’ Jersey Retirement night and following match-up against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, February 25, and can be purchased at Blackhawks.com/Tickets.