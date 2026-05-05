RELEASE: Blackhawks to Pick Fourth Overall at 2026 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks will have the fourth overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, which was awarded as a result of the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery.

The 2026 NHL Draft will mark the second time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have picked fourth overall, having previously selected Richie Baynes with the fourth pick in 1964.

The Blackhawks are picking in the top-5 for just the 14th time in franchise history, having previously owned two first overall picks (2023 – Connor Bedard; 2007 – Patrick Kane), two second overall picks (2024 – Artyom Levshunov; 1965 – Andy Culligan), seven third overall picks (2025 – Anton Frondell; 2019 – Kirby Dach; 2006 – Jonathan Toews; 2004 – Cam Barker; 1984 – Eddie Olczyk; 1980 – Denis Savard; 1966 – Terry Caffery), one fourth overall pick (1964 – Richie Bayes) and one fifth overall pick (1963 – Art Hampson).

The club currently has eight total picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, including one in the first round, three in the second round, one in the third round, one in the fourth round and two in the seventh round. Chicago is one of only three teams with at least four selections in the first two rounds of the 2026 NHL Draft, joining Calgary (6) and Vancouver (4).

Including the 2026 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks will have had nine first-round picks between 2023-26, the most of any NHL team over that span. Additionally, Chicago has 15 total picks in the first three rounds of the next three NHL Drafts, which is tied for the third-most in the NHL.

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held from June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.