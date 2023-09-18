RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2023 Training Camp schedule, which will take place at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.). The first on-ice practice will take place on Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m. A full schedule is attached and is subject to change. The Blackhawks Training Camp roster will be announced prior to practice Thursday. Additionally, Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson will address the media on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Practices will remain open to the public, however – new this season – fans must claim a free ticket to attend open practices at Fifth Third Arena. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four tickets for their preferred date (subject to availability), with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.

Doors to the public will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the scheduled practice start time. Practice schedules are subject to change or cancelation, typically within 12-24 hours of each practice date, which will be communicated to ticketholders via email.