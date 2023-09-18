RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game
RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase
RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community
BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 
BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule
FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft
FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL

FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 National TV Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 National TV Schedule
FEATURE: Savoie Finds New Level of Maturity in Recent Success

FEATURE: Savoie Finds New Level of Maturity in Recent Success
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Promo Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Promo Schedule
FEATURE: Bedard Sets Expectations with Strong Work Ethic

FEATURE: Bedard Sets Expectations with Strong Work Ethic
BLOG: Blackhawks Foundation, Community Goods Host Back-to-School Event

BLOG: Blackhawks Foundation, Community Goods Host Back-to-School Event
FEATURE: Commesso Building Focus Following Successful Season at Boston

FEATURE: Commesso Building Focus Following Successful Season at Boston
RELEASE: Partial Season Memberships On Sale Now Starting at Just 5 Games

RELEASE: Partial Season Memberships On Sale Now Starting at Just 5 Games
FEATURE: Nazar Eager to Make an Impact in Sophomore Season at Michigan

FEATURE: Nazar Eager to Make an Impact in Sophomore Season at Michigan

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

Free tickets for all Blackhawks Training Camp Practice sessions at Fifth Third Arena available now

TrainingCamp_NewsReleaseHeader-V2 (1)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2023 Training Camp schedule, which will take place at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.). The first on-ice practice will take place on Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m. A full schedule is attached and is subject to change. The Blackhawks Training Camp roster will be announced prior to practice Thursday. Additionally, Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson will address the media on Tuesday at 11 a.m. 

Practices will remain open to the public, however – new this season – fans must claim a free ticket to attend open practices at Fifth Third Arena. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four tickets for their preferred date (subject to availability), with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.

Doors to the public will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the scheduled practice start time. Practice schedules are subject to change or cancelation, typically within 12-24 hours of each practice date, which will be communicated to ticketholders via email.

2023 Training Camp Practice Schedule
Date
Time
Info
Sept. 21

10 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 22

10 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 23

10 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 25

10 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 26

10 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 27

10 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 28

10:30 a.m. (Game Group)

11:45 a.m. (Non-Game Group)

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 29

10 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 30

10 a.m. (Game Group)

11:30 a.m. (Non-Game Group)

Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 1

10 a.m. (Game Group)

11:30 a.m. (Non-Game Group)

Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. (Game Group)

11:45 a.m. (Non-Game Group)

Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 4

11 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 5

10:30 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 6

11 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 7

11:30 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 9

11 a.m.

Fifth Third Arena
2023 Training Camp Schedule
- 0.09 MB
Download 2023 Training Camp Schedule