RELEASE: Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that single-game tickets for all 2026-27 regular-season home games are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets for all home games via Ticketmaster, the team's official ticketing partner. For more information on all matchups, visit Blackhawks.com.

The 2026-27 home schedule offers numerous opportunities for fans and families to attend games throughout the season, including 22 weekend contests, nine home matinee games and most weekday home games beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

Fans can also learn more about this season’s giveaways, celebrations and unique gameday experiences at Blackhawks.com/Promos.

SEASON TICKET MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW

Fans looking to experience more Blackhawks hockey this season can explore Season Ticket Membership options, available in Full, Half and Partial season packages. Memberships include access to marquee matchups, exclusive events and additional benefits throughout the year. Learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership.