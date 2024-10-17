RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the team has placed defenseman Alec Martinez (right groin) on injured reserve

Phillips, 23, has appeared in one game with Rockford this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Phillips skated in a career-high 33 games with the Blackhawks, posting six assists. He also notched 14 points (4G, 10A) in 29 regular-season games with the IceHogs. Additionally, he posted two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24.

The Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN or heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.