RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Mrazek to Two-Year Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Petr Mrazek (M’RAZ-ihk) on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($4,250,000 salary cap hit).



“Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this League,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “He’s had an immense impact within our group, and we’re excited to have Petr back.”



Mrazek, 31, has appeared in 32 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, notching a 12-17-1 record, a .907 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average. His .907 save percentage ranks sixth among all NHL netminders who have played in 32 or more games this season, while his 3.01 goals-against average ranks eighth. With his 27-save victory on Jan. 7 vs. Calgary, Mrazek became the first Blackhawks goaltender to have 10-plus wins in consecutive seasons since Corey Crawford (2010-11 to 2019-20).



A native of Ostrava, Czech Republic, Mrazek has skated in 366 career NHL regular-season games with the Detroit Red Wings (2013-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018), Carolina Hurricanes (2018-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-22) and Blackhawks (2022-24), posting a 162-141-35 record, a .907 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average. He has also made six trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, suiting up in 29 postseason games and registering a .911 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average.



The 6-foot-2, 188-pound goaltender was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.