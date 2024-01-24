RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Mrazek to Two-Year Extension

The netminder holds a 12-17-1 record in 32 games this season

Petr-Mrazek-Contract-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Petr Mrazek (M’RAZ-ihk) on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($4,250,000 salary cap hit).
 
“Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this League,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “He’s had an immense impact within our group, and we’re excited to have Petr back.”
 
Mrazek, 31, has appeared in 32 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, notching a 12-17-1 record, a .907 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average. His .907 save percentage ranks sixth among all NHL netminders who have played in 32 or more games this season, while his 3.01 goals-against average ranks eighth. With his 27-save victory on Jan. 7 vs. Calgary, Mrazek became the first Blackhawks goaltender to have 10-plus wins in consecutive seasons since Corey Crawford (2010-11 to 2019-20).
 
A native of Ostrava, Czech Republic, Mrazek has skated in 366 career NHL regular-season games with the Detroit Red Wings (2013-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018), Carolina Hurricanes (2018-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-22) and Blackhawks (2022-24), posting a 162-141-35 record, a .907 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average. He has also made six trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, suiting up in 29 postseason games and registering a .911 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average.
 
The 6-foot-2, 188-pound goaltender was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash Against Kraken in Seattle

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash Against Kraken in Seattle
PROSPECTS: Rinzel Continues to Add Assists, Tied Second Among Big Ten Skaters 

PROSPECTS: Rinzel Continues to Add Assists, Tied Second Among Big Ten Skaters 
MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice on Tuesday

MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice on Tuesday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Blanked by Canucks 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Blanked by Canucks 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Foligno from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Foligno from IR
BLOG: Foligno Ready to Battle with Blackhawks Again 

BLOG: Foligno Ready to Battle with Blackhawks Again 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Four-Game Road Trip in Vancouver

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Four-Game Road Trip in Vancouver
FEATURE: Blackhawks Prospects Secure Gold as Moment They’ll ‘Never Forget’

FEATURE: Blackhawks Prospects Secure Gold as Moment They’ll ‘Never Forget’
TAKEAWAYS: Jones’ Overtime Goal Secures Victory Against Islanders

TAKEAWAYS: Jones’ Overtime Goal Secures Victory Against Islanders
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago for Matchup Against Islanders

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago for Matchup Against Islanders
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shutout by Sabres, 3-0

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shutout by Sabres, 3-0
BLOG: Unexpected Off Day Provides Team Bonding for Blackhawks Players

BLOG: Unexpected Off Day Provides Team Bonding for Blackhawks Players
BLOG: Blackhawks, Sabres Matchup on Wednesday Night Postponed

BLOG: Blackhawks, Sabres Matchup on Wednesday Night Postponed
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Crevier from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Crevier from IceHogs
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Play Sabres on Thursday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Play Sabres on Thursday Night
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn 2-1 Victory in Shootout Over Sharks 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn 2-1 Victory in Shootout Over Sharks 
PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 

PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 
BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 

BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 