RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Matt Grzelcyk to One-Year Contract

Defenseman inks $1 million, one-year deal with Chicago

16x9 CONTRACT (1)
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk on a one-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($1,000,000 salary cap hit).

Grzelcyk, 31, appeared in all 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2024-25 campaign, posting career highs in assists (39), points (40), power play points (15) and blocked shots (101). He ranked second among team blueliners in points and assists, while his 39 assists were good for third among all team skaters. Additionally, Grzelcyk led the Penguins with 101 blocked shots. He skated in his 500th career NHL game on Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey.

A native of Charlestown, Mass., Grzelcyk has registered 175 points (26G, 149A) in 527 regular-season NHL games split between the Boston Bruins and Penguins. He has also made seven trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, posting 14 points (5G, 9A) in 66 career postseason games. He helped the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, tallying eight points (4G, 4A) in 20 games.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (85th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

