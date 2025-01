The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward AJ Spellacy on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($975,000 salary cap hit).

Spellacy, 18, has posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 40 games with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2024-25 campaign. Serving as alternate captain for the first time, he is just three assists shy of tying his career-high (17) set last season with Windsor.