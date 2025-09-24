The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has loaned the following players to their respective junior teams:
RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 49 Players
Current training camp roster now includes 26 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders
Pos.
Name
Team Assigned
F
Nathan Behm
Assigned to Kamloops Blazers (WHL)
F
Parker Holmes
Assigned to Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
F
Jack Pridham
Assigned to Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
F
Marek Vanacker
Assigned to Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
The current training camp roster now has 49 players, including 26 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders.