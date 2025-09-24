RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 49 Players

Current training camp roster now includes 26 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders

Team Update_V3
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has loaned the following players to their respective junior teams:

Pos.
Name
Team Assigned
F
Nathan Behm
Assigned to Kamloops Blazers (WHL)
F
Parker Holmes
Assigned to Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
F
Jack Pridham
Assigned to Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
F
Marek Vanacker
Assigned to Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The current training camp roster now has 49 players, including 26 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Open Preseason Against Red Wings

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Wyatt Kaiser to Two-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Spencer Knight to Three-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Celebrate 100 Years with the Chance to Win Blackhawks Season Tickets

RELEASE: 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

RELEASE: Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith Elected to Blackhawks Hall of Fame

FEATURE: Why Nazar Can’t Imagine Playing Anywhere but Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2025-26 National TV Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 5

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Frank Nazar to Seven-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Centennial Promotions and Theme Nights

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Söderblom to Two-Year Contract

FEATURE: Inside Blackhawks Development Camp

RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Sign Crevier to Two-Year Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Stanislav Berezhnoy to Two-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks 2025-26 Season Schedule Announced

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Anton Frondell to Three-Year, Entry-level Contract