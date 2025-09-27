The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following training camp transactions:
RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 42 Players
Pos.
Name
Transaction
F
Brett Seney
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Cavan Fitzgerald
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Andrew Perrott
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Paul Ludwinski
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Taige Harding
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Dmitry Kuzmin
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Ryan Mast
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
The current training camp roster has 42 players, including 24 forwards, 12 defensemen and six goaltenders.