The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following training camp transactions:
RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 38 Players
Current training camp roster now includes 21 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders
Pos.
Name
Transaction
F
Jackson Cates
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Gavin Hayes
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Martin Misiak
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
G
Stanislav Berezhnoy
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
The current training camp roster now has 38 players, including 21 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.