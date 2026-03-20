RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Forward Dominic Toninato From Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Toninato, 32, has recorded one assist in five games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign. He has also logged AHL career highs in assists (27) and points (43) points in 52 games with the IceHogs this season. His 43 points share first on the club, while his 16 goals and 27 assists rank second.

The Blackhawks play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.