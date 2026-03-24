RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Forward Anton Frondell from Djurgårdens IF

2025 third overall NHL Draft pick led all SHL rookies in goals and posted 28 points in 43 regular-season games

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By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Anton Frondell from Djurgårdens IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Frondell, 18, posted 28 points (20G, 8A) in 43 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF during the 2025-26 campaign. He led all SHL rookies and club skaters with 20 goals, while his 28 points ranked second among all league first years and fourth on the team. He became the fourth 18-year-old in league history to score at least 20 goals in a season, joining Thomas Sandstrom, Markus Naslund and Daniel Sedin. Additionally, Frondell recorded two points (1G, 1A) in three SHL postseason games, including an overtime game-winning goal.

Frondell_arrival

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging eight points (5G, 3A) in seven games. He shared second among all tournament skaters and led Team Sweden with five goals, while he was tied for fourth on the team with eight points. Frondell was named Best Forward of the tournament and earned All-Star Team honors.

The Blackhawks selected Frondell in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks play the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

Anton Frondell meets with media at Blackhawks Development Camp

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