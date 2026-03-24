RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Forward Anton Frondell from Djurgårdens IF

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Anton Frondell from Djurgårdens IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Frondell, 18, posted 28 points (20G, 8A) in 43 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF during the 2025-26 campaign. He led all SHL rookies and club skaters with 20 goals, while his 28 points ranked second among all league first years and fourth on the team. He became the fourth 18-year-old in league history to score at least 20 goals in a season, joining Thomas Sandstrom, Markus Naslund and Daniel Sedin. Additionally, Frondell recorded two points (1G, 1A) in three SHL postseason games, including an overtime game-winning goal.