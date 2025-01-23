RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Del Mastro from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ethan Del Mastro from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed forward Craig Smith (back) on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 8.

Del Mastro, 22, has posted eight assists in 38 games with the Rockford IceHogs this season. His eight assists and eight points each rank third among all team blueliners. Del Mastro appeared in two games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, making his NHL debut April 12, 2024 vs. NSH.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Tampa Bay Lightning tomorrow at the United Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.