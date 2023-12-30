RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Raddysh on IR, Recall Katchouk

The forward exited the game early against Dallas on Friday

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has placed forward Taylor Raddysh (left groin strain) on injured reserve. Additionally, the team has recalled forward Boris Katchouk from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
 
Katchouk, 25, has appeared in 17 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting four points (2G, 2A). He has also recorded five points (3G, 2A) in six games with Rockford this season.
 
The Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars tomorrow evening at 7:00 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center. The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio.

