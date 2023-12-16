RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser

Kaiser has posted four assists in 21 games with the Blackhawks this season

Boston-20231024-Selects-188
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Seth Jones (shoulder) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 10.

Kaiser, 21, has posted four assists in 21 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He recorded his first career multi-point game (2A) on Nov. 26 vs. St. Louis. Kaiser has also suited up in five games with the IceHogs this season.

The Blackhawks play the Vancouver Canucks tomorrow at the United Center at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

