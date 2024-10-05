RELEASE: Blackhawks Expand Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

Current training camp roster now includes 21 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders

Roster-Updates-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team has signed defenseman Austin Strand to a professional tryout (PTO).

Additionally, the team has recalled the following players from Rockford:

Pos.
Name
D
Louis Crevier
F
Colton Dach
D
Ethan Del Mastro
F
Cole Guttman
D
Kevin Korchinski
F
Frank Nazar
F
Zach Sanford
F
Samuel Savoie
F
Landon Slaggert

The current training camp roster has 35 players, including 21 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

