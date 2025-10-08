RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Season Home Opener Details

The pregame event, presented by Circa Sports, will be held along Madison Street, which will be closed to street traffic, will also feature appearances from Blackhawks broadcasters, in-arena talent and Tommy Hawk. Additionally, the “Gold Coast All Stars” will return to the stage as the musical guest ahead of this year’s home opener.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy live music and secure their spot along the red carpet, with the outdoor plaza opening at 2:00 p.m. to the public. Parking in Lots A, D, F and K will open at 1:30 p.m. The first Blackhawks alumni arrivals on the red carpet are expected at approximately 3 p.m., with player arrivals to follow.

The United Center gates and Atrium doors will open to ticketed fans at approximately 4 p.m. with additional pregame Atrium activations and special food & beverage offerings. The first 20,000 fans to enter the United Center will receive a 2025-26 magnet schedule, presented by Circa Sports.

With the 6 p.m. game start, fans are encouraged to be in their seats no later than 5:45 p.m. to catch Chicago’s Centennial opening show including a pregame ceremony hosted by Pat Foley, full roster introductions and other special productions.

Limited tickets remain for Saturday’s home opener on Ticketmaster. For local fans tuning in from home, the game can be seen on CHSN and NHL Network, and heard on WGN Radio. Visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch for more information.

*Please note: the outdoor red carpet is weather permitting; the Atrium will open early to ticketed fans only should a rain plan need to be enacted.