RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs

The forward recorded four points (2G, 2A) in 17 NHL games with Chicago this season.

ATMinnesota-20231203-Selects-049
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned Boris Katchouk to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
 
Katchouk, 25, has recorded four points (2G, 2A) in 17 NHL games with Chicago this season. He’s also registered a +2 rating and 14 hits so far during the 2023-24 campaign.
 
The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Arena at 8:00 p.m. MT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN and heard on WGN Radio.

News Feed

BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night
PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues
TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 

TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 
BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense

BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Thursday Night Matchup

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Thursday Night Matchup
BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 

BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 
MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice on Wednesday

MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice on Wednesday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators
PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster

PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 

TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 