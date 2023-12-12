RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned Boris Katchouk to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.



Katchouk, 25, has recorded four points (2G, 2A) in 17 NHL games with Chicago this season. He’s also registered a +2 rating and 14 hits so far during the 2023-24 campaign.



The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Arena at 8:00 p.m. MT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN and heard on WGN Radio.