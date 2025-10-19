RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Joey Anderson to Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Joey Anderson from injured non-roster and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Anderson, 27, tallied one assist in 18 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign. Additionally, he posted 27 points (17G, 10A) in 33 contests with the IceHogs last season, ranking third on the club in goals.

The Blackhawks host the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the United Center at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.