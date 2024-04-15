RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Del Mastro

The defenseman has 37 points (7G, 30A) in 66 AHL games this season

GettyImages-2147817549

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
 
The Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow at T-Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN+/Hulu and heard on WGN Radio.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall in Home Finale to Hurricanes

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Home Schedule Against Hurricanes

RELEASE: Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Nazar on Three-Year Contract

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Predators at Home

PROSPECTS: Thompson Advances to NCAA Championship Game

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Final Homestand Against Nashville

RELEASE: Murphy Activated from Injured Reserve

FEATURE: Slaggert 'Settling In' to Pro Game in First Month

RELEASE: Vlasic to Miss Practice on Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Del Mastro

RELEASE: Blackhawks, WGN Radio Agree to Three-Year Radio Rights Extension

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Series Finale Against Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to St. Louis Wednesday Night

RELEASE: Foligno to Miss Practice on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Kaiser to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Split Weekend Set with 4-0 Loss

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Weekend Against Wild

RECAP: Blackhawks Stop Surging Stars, 3-2