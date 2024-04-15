The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
The Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow at T-Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN+/Hulu and heard on WGN Radio.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Del Mastro
The defenseman has 37 points (7G, 30A) in 66 AHL games this season
