RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

Chicago send 14 skaters to Rockford and one to juniors

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned the following players to Rockford (AHL):

Pos.
Name
D
Nolan Allan
F
Ryan Greene
D
Taige Harding
F
Gavin Hayes
D
Kevin Korchinski
F
Paul Ludwinski
F
Martin Misiak
F
Oliver Moore
F
Samuel Savoie
F
Aidan Thompson
F
Dominic Toninato

The following players have been released from their PTO and assigned to Rockford:

D
Cavan Fitzgerald
F
Brett Seney
G
Mitchell Weeks

Additionally, the Blackhawks have assigned D Ty Henry to the Erie Otters (OHL).

