RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned the following players to Rockford (AHL):
Chicago send 14 skaters to Rockford and one to juniors
Pos.
Name
D
Nolan Allan
F
Ryan Greene
D
Taige Harding
F
Gavin Hayes
D
Kevin Korchinski
F
Paul Ludwinski
F
Martin Misiak
F
Oliver Moore
F
Samuel Savoie
F
Aidan Thompson
F
Dominic Toninato
The following players have been released from their PTO and assigned to Rockford:
D
Cavan Fitzgerald
F
Brett Seney
G
Mitchell Weeks
Additionally, the Blackhawks have assigned D Ty Henry to the Erie Otters (OHL).