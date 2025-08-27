RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2025-26 National TV Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks, in conjunction with the National Hockey League and league broadcast partners ESPN and TNT, today announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Blackhawks will appear on national television 15 times between the two networks this season.

The Blackhawks regular-season local broadcast schedule on Chicago Sports Network will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the team announced four game time changes to the originally announced regular-season schedule. All times listed below are Central and subject to change. The game on Oct. 23 at Tampa Bay will now start at 5:45 p.m., the Dec. 4 game at Los Angeles will now start at 9:00 p.m., the March 17 game vs. Minnesota will now start at 6:30 p.m. and the March 19 game at Minnesota will now start at 6:30 p.m.