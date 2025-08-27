RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2025-26 National TV Schedule

Chicago will appear exclusively on national TV for 15 games during the 2025-26 season

National-Broadcast-Schedule-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks, in conjunction with the National Hockey League and league broadcast partners ESPN and TNT, today announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Blackhawks will appear on national television 15 times between the two networks this season.

The Blackhawks regular-season local broadcast schedule on Chicago Sports Network will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the team announced four game time changes to the originally announced regular-season schedule. All times listed below are Central and subject to change. The game on Oct. 23 at Tampa Bay will now start at 5:45 p.m., the Dec. 4 game at Los Angeles will now start at 9:00 p.m., the March 17 game vs. Minnesota will now start at 6:30 p.m. and the March 19 game at Minnesota will now start at 6:30 p.m.

2025-26 Chicago Blackhawks National TV Schedule

Date
Matchup
Network
Tuesday, Oct. 7
Chicago at Florida
ESPN
Wednesday, Oct. 15
Chicago at St. Louis
TNT
Thursday, Oct. 23
Chicago at Tampa Bay
ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, Nov. 12
Chicago vs. New Jersey
TNT
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Chicago vs. Minnesota
ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, Dec. 2
Chicago at Vegas
ESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, Dec. 4
Chicago at Los Angeles
ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Chicago vs. New York
TNT
Friday, Dec. 12
Chicago at St. Louis
ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Chicago vs. Philadelphia
TNT
Wednesday, Jan. 7
Chicago vs. St. Louis
TNT
Thursday, Jan. 22
Chicago at Carolina
ESPN+/Hulu
Friday, Jan. 23
Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
ESPN
Tuesday, Mar. 17
Chicago vs. Minnesota
TNT
Thursday, Mar. 19
Chicago at Minnesota
ESPN+/Hulu

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

