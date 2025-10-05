RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2025-26 Local Broadcast Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks, in conjunction with Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) and WGN Radio 720, today announced the local broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Blackhawks will appear on television locally 67 times during the regular season on CHSN. WGN Radio returns as the radio rightsholder for the 2025-26 season, broadcasting all 82 regular-season games.

How to Watch:

All locally broadcast Blackhawks games are available to stream on the CHSN app (which offers a free 7-day trial and is available on iOS, tvOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV and Vizio) or any web browser. Chicago-area fans can also access CHSN through most major cable and streaming providers including Comcast Xfinity, DirectTV, DirecTVStream, AT&T U-Verse, Fubo, RCN / Astound and more. Additionally, all out-of-market Blackhawks fans can tune in to ESPN+ for all games airing on CHSN this season.

As previously announced, the Blackhawks will also appear on national television 15 times during the 2025-26 between ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT. Fans can access ESPN and TNT through their cable providers and can subscribe to ESPN+ to catch the seven ESPN+ exclusive broadcasts.

For more information regarding how to watch the Blackhawks, including a tool to find available viewing options by zip code, fans can visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch.

Broadcaster Information:

Returning to the Blackhawks broadcast on CHSN is veteran play-by-play announcer Rick Ball, who will continue calling games alongside color analyst Darren Pang. The 2025-26 season marks Ball's second with the Blackhawks and 19th overall in an NHL broadcast booth. Pang returns for his third season as color analyst with the Blackhawks and 36th overall in his broadcasting career. He will also continue to serve as a lead analyst and ice-level reporter for TNT this season.

The Blackhawks’ in-studio team on CHSN will see the return of Pat Boyle, Tony Granato and Caley Chelios. Boyle will continue his role as host on Blackhawks Countdown Live, with Granato and Chelios returning in their roles as analyst for the pre-game, intermission and post-game shows.

In the radio booth, John Wiedeman returns to the air as the play-by-play voice of the Blackhawks where he will work alongside radio color analyst Troy Murray for their 20th season together. WGN Radio broadcasts will also feature Charlie Roumeliotis, who returns to his role as host of the pre- and post-game shows for a second season.

Local Broadcast Schedule (All Times CT):