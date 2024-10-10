RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kaiser off IR, Assign Phillips to Rockford

Chicago adjusts defense with latest roster update

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (illness) from injured reserve. In addition, the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Kaiser, 22, posted career highs in games played (32), assists (7) and points (7) with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season. Additionally, Kaiser recorded 18 points (4G, 14A) in 37 regular-season games with Rockford last season, while also notching two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs.

The Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow at Canada Life Centre at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

