RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Athanasiou from Injured Reserve

Forward set to return from groin injury for the first time since Nov. 9

GettyImages-1777191608

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Andreas Athanasiou (groin) from injured reserve.

Athanasiou, 29, has skated in 11 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting four assists. The forward totaled 40 points (20G, 20A) in a career-high 81 games with Chicago during the 2022-23 season. His 20 goals shared first among Blackhawks skaters, while his 40 points ranked third on the club.

The Blackhawks play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

