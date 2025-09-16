RELEASE: Blackhawks 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

Roster features 53 players, including 30 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders

Training Camp Roster Announcement-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the schedule for this year’s training camp that will begin on Thursday, Sep. 18 at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago) at 8:30 a.m.

The roster features 53 total players, including 30 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders.

A full training camp roster can be found below and additional schedule information can be found at Blackhawks.com/Practices.

All 2025-26 Chicago Blackhawks practices at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) will be open to the public throughout the season. During practice, spectators are asked to sit in the rink bleachers, which are accessible from the venue's second floor. Viewing is not permitted along the rink boards for any Blackhawks practices by spectators or media.

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (30)

No.
Name
22
Anderson, Joey
98
Bedard, Connor
64
Behm, Nathan
59
Bertuzzi, Tyler
28
Burakovsky, Andre
63
Cates, Jackson
34
Dach, Colton
16
Dickinson, Jason
8
Donato, Ryan
17
Foligno, Nick
20
Greene, Ryan
92
Hayes, Gavin
56
Holmes, Parker
24
Lafferty, Sam
76
Lardis, Nick
90
Ludwinski, Paul
95
Mikheyev, Ilya
68
Misiak, Martin
11
Moore, Oliver
91
Nazar, Frank
82
Pridham, Jack
73
Reichel, Lukas
67
Savoie, Samuel
62
Seney, Brett
84
Slaggert, Landon
79
Spellacy, AJ
86
Teravainen, Teuvo
78
Thompson, Aidan
25
Toninato, Dominic
83
Vanacker, Marek

Defensemen (17)

No.
Name
42
Allan, Nolan
46
Crevier, Louis
57
Cumby, Ashton
38
Del Mastro, Ethan
23
Fitzgerald, Cavan
48
Grzelcyk, Matt
47
Harding, Taige
--
Henry, Ty*
44
Kaiser, Wyatt**
14
Korchinski, Kevin
93
Kuzmin, Dmitry
55
Levshunov, Artyom
58
Mast, Ryan
5
Murphy, Connor
85
Perrott, Andrew
6
Rinzel, Sam
72
Vlasic, Alex

Goalies (6)

No.
Name
31
Berezhnoy, Stanislav
*39
Brossoit, Laurent
33
Commesso, Drew
30
Knight, Spencer
40
Soderblom, Arvid
80
Weeks, Mitchell

*Indicates injured player

**Currently without contract

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

2025-26 Training Camp Schedule
- 0.1 MB
Download 2025-26 Training Camp Schedule

UPCOMING PRESEASON GAMES

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Spencer Knight to Three-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Celebrate 100 Years with the Chance to Win Blackhawks Season Tickets

RELEASE: 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

RELEASE: Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith Elected to Blackhawks Hall of Fame

FEATURE: Why Nazar Can’t Imagine Playing Anywhere but Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2025-26 National TV Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 5

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Frank Nazar to Seven-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Centennial Promotions and Theme Nights

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Söderblom to Two-Year Contract

FEATURE: Inside Blackhawks Development Camp

RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Sign Crevier to Two-Year Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Stanislav Berezhnoy to Two-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks 2025-26 Season Schedule Announced

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Anton Frondell to Three-Year, Entry-level Contract

RELEASE: 2025-26 Blackhawks Preseason Schedule Announced

FEATURE: Nestrasil Focused on Long-Term Growth and Development

FEATURE: Frondell Feeling Right at Home with the Blackhawks