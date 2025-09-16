RELEASE: Blackhawks 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the schedule for this year’s training camp that will begin on Thursday, Sep. 18 at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago) at 8:30 a.m.

The roster features 53 total players, including 30 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders.

A full training camp roster can be found below and additional schedule information can be found at Blackhawks.com/Practices.

All 2025-26 Chicago Blackhawks practices at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) will be open to the public throughout the season. During practice, spectators are asked to sit in the rink bleachers, which are accessible from the venue's second floor. Viewing is not permitted along the rink boards for any Blackhawks practices by spectators or media.