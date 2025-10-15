RELEASE: ‘Always an Original’ Series to Celebrate Blackhawks Centennial Milestone

This new original production is created in collaboration with local Chicago studios and directors, each taking their unique spin on the stories that explore the deep roots and lasting legacy of one of the NHL’s most iconic franchises.

EPISODE 1 · THE ORIGINALS

October 16 at 12 p.m.

Marking the series’ powerful debut, the first episode dives into the untold and true history of the Blackhawks — revealing how the team not only shaped Chicago sports but also set the standard as originators in the league. Hosted by renowned "Chicago urban historian" Sherman "Dilla" Thomas, this episode proves that being an Original is more than a title, it’s a way of life. With personal stories and reflections from famous Chicagoans including Jeff Garlin, Jim Belushi, Billy Corgan, and more, this episode brings a rich, authentic perspective to the Blackhawks' legacy and sets the tone for a season-long journey through the team’s impact on the sport, the city and its culture.

The Originals is produced by Daily Planet, a Chicago-based, Emmy Award-winning studio with a deep love for capturing real, human moments through a strong visual lens.

EPISODE 2 · THE MADHOUSE

Late November

The Madhouse will illustrate how the Blackhawks transformed Chicago Stadium into one of hockey's most intimidating fortresses. Few venues could compete with the chaos, character and roar of the Madhouse on Madison, where deafening organ music, fog curling in the rafters, and tightly packed stands all combined to give the building its unforgettable edge. This episode will resurrect the distinctive Blackhawks traditions born within those hallowed walls that continue to define the gameday experience today.

Sergio Lozano, who has witnessed three decades of Blackhawks history firsthand as a day-one United Center employee and scoreboard operator for both the Bulls and Blackhawks, will serve as producer.

EPISODE 3 · THE BANNER YEARS

Early January 2026

The Banner Years will detail how the Blackhawks executed one of the most dramatic turnarounds in sports history to become hockey's ultimate championship architect. This episode will touch on the storied legacy of Cup victories in 1934, 1938, and 1961 before engineering the dynasty era of 2010, 2013 and 2015, when the Blackhawks' remarkable three Stanley Cups in six seasons transformed the franchise and captivated the entire sports world.

The Banner Years will be produced by Banner Studios, a Chicago video production studio specializing in premium sports and cultural storytelling.

EPISODE 4 · THE NEXT ORIGINALS

March 2026

Closing out the series, The Next Originals will glimpse into hockey’s tomorrow, celebrating its evolution across culture, technology and community that will continue to redefine the sport. The Next Originals isn’t merely a celebration, it’s Chicago’s unwavering dedication to growing the game through innovation and investment in young athletes and the next generation of fans for the next 100 years. Daily Planet will also produce this final episode of the “Always an Original” series.

Future episode release dates, alongside watch parties for each premier, will be announced at a later date. Fans can stay tuned to Blackhawks social media channels to learn more.