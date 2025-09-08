RELEASE: 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule, which will take place at the TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center (400 Wabasha St. N, 5th Floor) in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sept. 13 and 14. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Jared Nightingale and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games.

All practice sessions at Fifth Third Arena will be free and open to the public. A limited number of tickets to each game are available and free to the public while supplies last. To register for tickets to a game click here. TRIA Rink will open 30 minutes before the start of each game.

All scrimmages will be streamed on Blackhawks.com and the Blackhawks app.