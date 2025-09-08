RELEASE: 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

Blackhawks to face St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild prospects on Sept. 13 and 14

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule, which will take place at the TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center (400 Wabasha St. N, 5th Floor) in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sept. 13 and 14. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Jared Nightingale and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games.

All practice sessions at Fifth Third Arena will be free and open to the public. A limited number of tickets to each game are available and free to the public while supplies last. To register for tickets to a game click here. TRIA Rink will open 30 minutes before the start of each game.

All scrimmages will be streamed on Blackhawks.com and the Blackhawks app.

PROSPECT SHOWCASE ROSTER

Forwards

No. 
Name
Club
64
Behm, Nathan*
Kamloops (WHL)
74
Gagnier, Ryan
Rockford (AHL), Indy (ECHL)
20
Greene, Ryan
Chicago (NHL), Boston University (HE)
56
Holmes, Parker*
Brantford (OHL)
43
Israels, Harrison
Florida (ECHL), Omaha (NCHC)
76
Lardis, Nick
Brantford (OHL)
68
Misiak, Martin
Erie (OHL)
11
Moore, Oliver
Chicago (NHL), Minnesota (Big Ten)
82
Pridham, Jack
Kitchener (OHL), West Kelowna (BCHL)
70
Robinson, Owen
Indy Fuel (ECHL), Univ. of Toronto (OUA)
79
Spellacy, AJ
Windsor (OHL)
78
Thompson, Aidan
Rockford (AHL), Denver (NCHC)
83
Vanacker, Marek
Brantford (OHL)

Defensemen

No. 
Name
Club
54
Bucheler, Jeremie
San Jose (AHL), Wichita (ECHL)
57
Cumby, Ashton*
Seattle (WHL)
47
Harding, Taige
Rockford (AHL), Providence (HE)
85
Henry, Ty
Erie (OHL)
93
Kuzmin, Dmitry
Rockford (AHL), Manitoba (AHL)
55
Levshunov, Artyom
Chicago (NHL), Rockford (AHL)
58
Mast, Ryan
Providence (AHL)
6
Rinzel, Sam
Chicago (NHL), Minnesota (Big Ten)

Goaltenders

No. 
Name
Club
31
Berezhnoy, Stanislav
SKA (KHL), SKA-Neva (VHL), Omskie Krylie (VHL)
71
Flores, Owen
Niagara (OHL)

*denotes 2025 NHL Draft pick

Please note that all practice times and locations are subject to change. Below is the day-by-day schedule (subject to change):

Wednesday, Sept. 10

11am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Thursday, Sept. 11

10am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Friday, Sept. 12

10am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Saturday, Sep. 13

9:10am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena
6:00pm: Game vs. St. Louis Blues, TRIA Rink

Sunday, Sept. 14

3pm: Game vs. Minnesota, TRIA Rink

