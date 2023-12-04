PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster

Gavin Hayes also moved into second all-time scoring for the Flint Firebirds

GettyImages-1475244682
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

With only a few weeks until the 2024 World Junior Tournament, Team USA and Slovakia named six Blackhawks prospects to their preliminary roster. Those players include Adam Gajan (SVK), Gavin Hayes (USA), Martin Misiak (SVK), Frank Nazar (USA), Oliver Moore (USA) and Sam Rinzel (USA). 

The tournament is slated to take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Sweden. 

Until then, here are what some of the prospects achieved this week: 

COLLEGE

In Minnesota’s 4-1 win over Penn State on Friday night, Rinzel notched his first collegiate goal to open up the scoring. The defenseman currently leads the Golden Gophers’ blueliners in points with one goal and nine assists.

Over with Boston University, Ryan Greene added two helpers in the team’s 4-1 win over Merrimack. The freshman forward ranks third in goals (6) and fourth in points (16) among Terriers’ skaters. 

Landon Slaggert continues to lead both Notre Dame and Big Ten skaters in goals (12) this past weekend. The captain of the Fighting Irish added two goals in the team’s 6-1 win over Michigan on Friday. This season, he tallied 12 goals and 4 assists through 16 games.

ROCKFORD 

Colton Dach produced two more assists on Friday to make it his fourth multi-point game this season. Through 13 games, the forward scored five goals and seven assists and ranked fourth among IceHogs’ players. 

While the IceHogs earned a five-on-three power play against the Manitoba Moose, Ethan Del Mastro notched his second goal of the season. The defenseman scored four points (1G, 3A) in his last five games and led Rockford defensemen in goals (2), and points (10) in his first year.

JUNIORS 

On Saturday afternoon, the Flint Firebirds announced that Hayes moved into second place for all-time scoring in franchise history with 165 points (79G, 86A) in his three seasons with the team. This past weekend, the forward scored six points (2G, 4A) and extended his point streak to seven games.

In his last three games with the Brantford Bulldogs, Nick Lardis added three points (2G, 1A) to bring his season total to 18 goals and nine assists through 25 contests. The forward still leads the team in goals (18) and points (27). 

Paul Ludwinski snapped his 14-game point streak last week with the Kingston Frontenacs. On Friday against the North Bay Battalion, he added two more points (1G, 1A) in the team’s 8-6 loss. He continues to lead Kingston in points (26), tied for first in goals (11) and ranks second in assists (15).

News Feed

TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 

TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets
BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade

BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade
BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 

BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat
MEDICAL: Hall Undergoes Successful Surgery

MEDICAL: Hall Undergoes Successful Surgery
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Motor City to Face Red Wings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Motor City to Face Red Wings
PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games

PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks
BLOG: Bedard Learning from Foligno on First Line in Blackhawks' Morning Skate

BLOG: Bedard Learning from Foligno on First Line in Blackhawks' Morning Skate
NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry

NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry
PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken

PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 
RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection

RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection