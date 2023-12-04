PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster

With only a few weeks until the 2024 World Junior Tournament, Team USA and Slovakia named six Blackhawks prospects to their preliminary roster. Those players include Adam Gajan (SVK), Gavin Hayes (USA), Martin Misiak (SVK), Frank Nazar (USA), Oliver Moore (USA) and Sam Rinzel (USA).

The tournament is slated to take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Sweden.

Until then, here are what some of the prospects achieved this week:

COLLEGE

In Minnesota’s 4-1 win over Penn State on Friday night, Rinzel notched his first collegiate goal to open up the scoring. The defenseman currently leads the Golden Gophers’ blueliners in points with one goal and nine assists.