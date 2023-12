As teams enter the second matchup of the World Junior Championship, both Team USA and Team Slovakia remain undefeated in the tournament. Here is what the Blackhawks' prospects achieved on day two:

ADAM GAJAN

In his second straight start, Adam Gajan recorded a 36-save shutout in Team Slovakia’s 3-0 win over Team Switzerland. He owns a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage in the competition.