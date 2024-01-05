PROSPECTS: Four Claim Gold Medal at 2024 World Junior Championship

FRANK NAZAR

Throughout the tournament, Frank Nazar started his offensive spark early and led most of the tournament with eight assists, which ranked third among all skaters. In Team USA’s win, the Michigan forward finished with one shot on goal and over 10 minutes of ice time.

OLIVER MOORE

Oliver Moore found his role halfway through the competition where he moved up to the team’s first line and helped create some key plays for the Americans. He placed in the top three among the fastest skaters in the series and finished Friday’s game with eight minutes of ice time. He scored one goal and two assists in the tournament.

SAM RINZEL

Over on the defensive side, Sam Rinzel made some heavy hits with Team USA’s blueliners. He recorded an assist and finished the gold medal match with three shots on goal and over nine minutes of ice time.

GAVIN HAYES

Gavin Hayes skated alongside Moore early on in the tournament and provided help on the team’s penalty kill unit. By the end of the competition, he recorded two assists for Team USA.