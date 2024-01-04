PROSPECTS: Four Advance to Gold Medal Round at World Juniors

The last time Team USA reached the gold medal round was back in 2021

semifinal WJC 1-4
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Team USA and four Chicago Blackhawks prospects will advance to the gold medal round of the World Junior Championship after a 3-2 victory against Team Finland. This will be Team USA’s first appearance in the championship round since 2021 in Edmonton. 

Here is what the Blackhawks’ prospects completed:

OLIVER MOORE

Team USA promoted Oliver Moore to the first line in Thursday’s matchup after his recent success in the quarterfinal round. He produced 12 minutes of ice time and made three shots on goal. 

SAM RINZEL 

As the lone Blackhawks defensive prospect in the tournament, Sam Rinzel made over 13 minutes of ice time and finished the contest as a -1. He produced one assist throughout the competition. 

FRANK NAZAR 

Despite not having a point in the last two games, Frank Nazar continues to be in the top three among tournament skaters with his eight assists. He earned over 17 minutes of ice time. 

GAVIN HAYES

Gavin Hayes did not see the ice in today’s matchup, but produced two assists in six games.

Team USA will take on Team Sweden on Friday with a 12:30 p.m. CT puck drop. The game can be viewed on the NHL Network.

