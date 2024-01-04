PROSPECTS: Four Advance to Gold Medal Round at World Juniors

OLIVER MOORE

Team USA promoted Oliver Moore to the first line in Thursday’s matchup after his recent success in the quarterfinal round. He produced 12 minutes of ice time and made three shots on goal.

SAM RINZEL

As the lone Blackhawks defensive prospect in the tournament, Sam Rinzel made over 13 minutes of ice time and finished the contest as a -1. He produced one assist throughout the competition.

FRANK NAZAR

Despite not having a point in the last two games, Frank Nazar continues to be in the top three among tournament skaters with his eight assists. He earned over 17 minutes of ice time.

GAVIN HAYES

Gavin Hayes did not see the ice in today’s matchup, but produced two assists in six games.